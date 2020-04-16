Wintertime storm envisioned to impact Iowa and Illinois, graze Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — A winter storm is forecast to pass just south of Wisconsin, with quite a few inches of snow envisioned for areas of Illinois and Iowa. Presently, a winter season storm warning extends from jap Nebraska to western Illinois, with six inches or extra of snow feasible in that area. A winter temperature advisory is in effect for places anticipating some accumulating snow, even on roadways.

Even though Wisconsin is not anticipated to see a immediate hit from the storm program, our viewing region could see a small snowfall, specifically for locations closest to Illinois. This snowfall will generally adhere to grass, as roadways should really continue to be higher than freezing, and the lack of hefty snow really should hold roadways absolutely free of accumulating snow.

At this place in the forecast, the track of the storm continues to be by means of central Illinois as the storm tracks eastward. There is a little likelihood of a shift in the storm’s track, which could guide to snowfall as significantly north as Milwaukee. On the other hand, there is a a lot bigger probability of the storm’s keep track of remaining nicely south of our space.

Remain tuned for the most current forecast and extra updates on this winter storm impacting the Midwest!