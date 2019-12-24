Winter wonderland of Okanagan: Discover the SilverStar Mountain Resort – Okanagan

Loading...

Okanagan is known around the world for its hot summers and award-winning wines. Now that it's colder, it's time to explore the mountains.

"We have a really great family-friendly front, but we have an amazing back of our mountain as well as a lot of deep, steep terrain, lots of black and double black diamonds," said Chantelle Deacon. SilverStar Mountain Resort Media Relations Manager.

Similar news

"Sometimes it's easy to forget, but for the locals, we're really known for all the fresh powder on our bums."

CONTINUE READING:

The reborn West Kelowna ski area wants to open this winter



For Deacon, the resort near Vernon is so much more than just a mountain.

"I grew up on the mountain and always saw this place as my home," she said. “It is a magical place.

The story continues under the advertisement

"One thing that really sets us apart is the low mountain village. Instead of starting the day with a lift, you start a day with a ski slope."

CONTINUE READING:

Big White is the third best ski area in the country



All lifts are officially open and the SilverStar Mountain Resort turns into a winter wonderland just in time for the holidays.

For more mountain news, go to skisilverstar.com

2:03

SilverStar Sold

SilverStar Sold

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR