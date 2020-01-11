Winter weather adorns northern and central Utah

Joel Garcia and his daughter Aleah, 4, skate at the Gallivan Center during snow showers in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Light snowfall fell throughout the day, more at higher altitudes. Winter weather warnings are in effect until Sunday for much of northern and central Utah, with dangerous road conditions predicted due to snow and ice, according to National Weather Service meteorologists. Temperatures will remain in the 1930s for the rest of the week with precipitation and snow likely at least Tuesday.

