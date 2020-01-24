Winter Walk Boston educates and funds the fight against homelessness

Charity walks are often planned to coincide with good weather but not Winter Walk Boston. During the coldest month, February, the march aims to show solidarity with those who are struggling to find stable housing. Winter Walk Ambassador John Lane said that just watching the walk teaches a lesson. “You can’t tell who slept in a bed last night and you can’t tell who slept in an alley,” said Lane. “It hammers home the idea that homeless people and people who don’t look alike very much.” Lane is now housed, but for almost five years, she was homeless for a long time. “It could happen to your child, it could happen to your cousin,” he said. Most people don’t believe it (but) it could happen to them. “The walk raises funds for organizations such as Boston Health Care for the Homeless and the Pine Street Inn, but the main goal is to raise awareness about homelessness,” said Ari B Arbanell, executive director of the walk. want people to introduce themselves and learn more about the issues of homelessness, and there are a lot of problems, “said Barnanell. Walk’s head office is at Boston Medical Center, which is one of the main event sponsors. Nancy Gaden is the head nurse at the hospital. “(In) the neighborhood we’re in, we face it every day,” said Gaden. “I think everyone our employees see the struggle that our patients face. and their families have. “She said that the cold winter months are particularly harsh for those who live on the street.” Almost all of the problems that you may have are magnified if you’re outside, “said Gaden.” We see people with frostbite, terrible frostbite, people who have respiratory illnesses and who just can’t shake them up. “” Ending homelessness is something that is possible, “said Barbanell.” If enough people can come together and say, “This is important,” or even if enough people can just get together. meet and look someone in the eye and show them respect, we are doing something to make a difference. ”Winter Walk Boston is on February 9. To learn more about the walk, click here.

Charity walks are often planned to coincide with good weather but not Winter Walk Boston.

During the coldest month, February, the march aims to show solidarity with those who are struggling to find stable accommodation.

Participants bundle up, often wearing matching Winter Walk hats and carrying Walk brand bags.

Winter Walk Ambassador John Lane said that watching the walk teaches a lesson.

“You can’t tell who slept in a bed last night and you can’t tell who slept in an alley,” said Lane. “It hammers the idea that homeless people and people who aren’t very well the same.”

Lane is now housed, but for almost five years he has been homeless for a long time.

“It could happen to your child, it could happen to your cousin,” he said. “Most people don’t believe it (but) it could happen to them.”

The walk raises funds for organizations such as Boston Health Care for the Homeless and the Pine Street Inn, but the main goal is to raise awareness about homelessness, said Ari Barbanell, executive director of the walk.

“We want people to come forward and learn about the issues of homelessness, and there are a lot of problems,” said Barnanell.

Walk’s headquarters are located at Boston Medical Center, which is one of the main sponsors of the event. Nancy Gaden is chief nurse at the hospital.

“(In) the neighborhood we are in, we face it every day,” said Gaden. “I think all of our employees see the struggle that our patients and their families have.”

She said that the cold winter months are particularly cruel for those who live on the street.

“Almost any problem you may have is magnified if you are outside,” said Gaden. “We see people with frostbite, terrible frostbite, people with respiratory illnesses who just can’t shake them.”

“Ending homelessness is something that is possible,” said Barbanell. “If enough people can get together and say,” This is important, “or even if enough people can just get together and look someone in the eye and show them respect, we do something to make a difference.” . “

Winter Walk Boston takes place on February 9. To learn more about the walk, click here.

.