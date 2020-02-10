Winter Storm Watch issued for Amarillo

Our next winter storm is starting to take shape and the computer models are starting to agree that Amarillo has another winter storm in store. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch on Sunday afternoon that will take effect on Monday evening from 6:00 pm. The timing of the storm seems to be late Monday evening / Tuesday morning and Tuesday throughout the day.

There are two parts of the system that bring the winter weather. The first and smaller system provides some rain showers and the chance of some light ice cold rain. The second part of the storm, the main system and the larger weather generator, will be left behind with most of the predicted snow. The Amarillo area will experience the greatest impact of this storm from Tuesday morning to late afternoon. At the moment, the forecast looks good for a snowfall of 4 “-6” around the Amarillo area. Higher quantities may occur with some tires with heavier precipitation.

As always, there is still time for the prediction to shift and change. There may also be a time when the Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a warning. Stay with us, as we will continue to update this page all day on Monday and stay in touch with our weather partners at ABC 7 KVII.

.