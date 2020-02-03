Winter Storm: list of closures on Monday

Rosie Vrbas, 3, helps her family clear snow in the center of Casper on Wednesday, January 29. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City File)

CASPER, Wyo – A winter storm has paralyzed travel in Natrona County and caused countless closures. There is no unnecessary travel advice in place in Casper.

This list is updated as soon as information is provided. Email [email protected], or send us a message via our Facebook page with closures.

Natrona County Action Partnership

Casper College, including all activities and lessons.

Central Wyoming Counseling Center.

Community Health Center of Central Wyoming

City of Casper offices.

Jennifer’s childcare

Natrona County Library.

Natrona County School District schools and offices.

Montessori school from Casper

Mountain Ridge Academy.

Power Trust Credin Union Service Org

Prince of Peace Preschool

St. Anthony Tri-Parish Catholic School

Vision Center in Walmart, Eastside

Walsh Drive Storage and Interstate Storage

WCA Regional Training Center

The clinics of the Wyoming Medical Center are closed, the main hospital and ER are open.