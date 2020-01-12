Winter storm drops less than 2 inches of snow

CLOSE

Milwaukee saw less than 2 inches of snow fall in a storm that caused campus closings and a winter weather advisory that started at 7 p.m. Friday and lasted until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service announced Sunday morning that Milwaukee had received 1.8 inches of snow. The highest snowfall in the Milwaukee area was at Port Washington with 3.8 inches.

According to Sullivan’s National Weather Service, the storm continued farther east than expected and the second set of storms recorded lower precipitation than expected.

As of Sunday morning, all of the highways in the Millwaukee metropolitan area were found to be in good condition, according to the Ministry of Transportation’s 511 website.

Interstate 43, which links Milwaukee to Green Bay where the Packers play a Sunday night playoff game, is in good condition as far as Port Washington. The website warns that slippery stretches start north of Port Washington and extend to Green Bay.

The storm caused freezing and unsafe driving conditions on Saturday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department asked people to stay off the road and closed I-43 at Good Hope Road where there was an accident.

The storm also caused strong winds and waves that caused damage along the shore of Lake Michigan.

