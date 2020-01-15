Winter mix coming this weekend

Updated: 7:36 am EST Jan 15, 2020

Snow will start late Saturday evening in southern New England, then change to a winter mix on Saturday evening. Light pressure will move from the Great Lakes to southern Quebec, causing a secondary trough along the mid-Atlantic coast on Saturday. The secondary depression will move to the south of New England, spreading snow in the area starting Saturday evening. “The snow will spread over the region on Saturday afternoon. It can descend very hard in the early evening. At night, the warmer air comes in and it will turn to rain, “said StormTeam 5 meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon. The best chance of getting enough snow to shovel should be outside the I-495 belt. colder weather will return for the first half of next week. The high temperatures Monday and Tuesday will remain in the 1920s, despite a little sunshine.

