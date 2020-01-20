'Winter Makers Market' extended until May in Casper

Customers sample fresh foods available at the Wyoming Food for Thought Project’s Winter Makers Market. (Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo. – The Winter Makers Market of the Food for Thought project in Wyoming was originally scheduled to end in January.

But the organizers decided to expand the market by the end of May.

“We originally planned to end the Winter Makers market in January because we hoped to start building the Good Food Hub here,” said Cassandra Baker, Associate Director and Market Manager, Food for Thought. “Instead, we take a closer look at our schematic designs, which gave us the opportunity to expand the Wintermaker market until May 30th.”

The Winter Makers Market takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Good Food Hub at 420 West First Street in Casper.

Wyoming Food for Thought acquired the building for the Good Food Hub in January 2019 to create a space in which “locally made products are collected and distributed through a network of other hubs across the state.”

“The hub will also include a small grocery store, a public market, a warehouse, a four-season greenhouse, shared commercial kitchens, event spaces, a children’s area, and more,” explains Food for Thought.

The winter markets offer a variety of local products.

“Local retailers sell their handmade, homemade, and local products such as seasonal products, personal care products, jewelry, home decor, and more,” says Food for Thought.

Other products include baked goods, local honey, canned goods and Christmas gifts.

“The market accepts cash, checks, and cards, and enables EBT users to use their cards for approved purchases,” added Food for Thought. “To receive weekly text reminders about the Food for Thought Markets, send Casper an SMS to 444999.”