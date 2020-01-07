Winter love island 2020 | How do I get the Love Island app?

Loading...

The first winter edition of Love Island is just around the corner and viewers across the country will be looking for information on the latest group of singles who have been whisked away to a sunny South African paradise.

And also watch the show yourself – and see RadioTimes.com Of course, for the latest updates – one of the best ways to keep up with the latest developments is the official Love Island app.

How do I download the Love Island app?

The app is available to Apple iOS and Android users free of charge. You can download the Love Island app here or from the Play Store here or from your iTunes or Android device from the iTunes App Store.

How do I use the Love Island app?

The app offers a number of fun and useful sections with two main tabs at the top – Latest and Discovery.

In addition to some lists and surveys, the “Latest” tab also contains the latest information about the islanders with pictures, videos, news and quizzes.

In the Discover section you will find more detailed information about the individual islanders, each with their own area.

In addition to the two main sections, there are some other functions of the app that you can access using the bar at the bottom of the home page.

This includes the option to vote on the shop (more on this below) and a section called More.

In this shop you can buy the latest items – including bottles, suitcases, make-up, sunglasses and accessories.

Currently, the “More” tab only contains links to Love Island’s social media profiles, terms of use, etc., but these will likely be added at the beginning of the series.

How to vote with the Love Island app

One of the most important functions of the app is that viewers can vote for the preferred couples – free of charge. This is relatively easy to do – just navigate to the Voting tab and follow the instructions there once the voting window is open.

There are some restrictions: You cannot register more than six devices for an account, and you can only vote one for each of these devices per voting window.

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday, January 12th