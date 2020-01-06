Loading...

Love Island is back on January 12th, so you don’t have to wait long for more fun in the sun!

The ITV2-Goliath has since confirmed that another series is running at the beginning of the year, sending our singletons to South Africa to continue and mate.

The casting to find the ideal islanders for the brand new winter version started almost immediately after the end of the fifth Love Island series.

Do you want to make your application stand out? We asked a group of former islanders how they could make it on the show.

Who are the Winter Love Islanders for 2020?

Leanne is a 22-year-old client advisor from London who once applied for the title of Miss Ghana UK. She is looking for a robust man and describes herself as “unpredictable”.

The Bristol-based beauty consultant is known to her friends as Princess Jasmine and she goes to the villa to find her Aladdin. She describes herself as “cheeky and funny”, but is not afraid to do what she wants …

Twins Eve and Jess Gale are students and VIP hostesses from London who go to the villa together and insist that they take care of each other and not fight over boys. We’ll see if sisterhood is really the “ultimate girl code” when the competition starts …

Shaughna is a democratic service official who calls herself “smart,” but her worst habit is to think that she is always right. That means she likes to get along with everyone and has a crush on former Love Islander Jack Fincham.

Sophie Piper is the sister of Saturday singer Rochelle Humes, who has her own modeling career and has a crush on the heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. She is also an old friend of former Love Island winner Kem Cetinay.

Paige describes herself as “loud, exuberant and funny” and should therefore leave a great impression on life in the villa. She once dated superstar Lewis Capaldi and although her romantic relationship ended, they remain friends.

Mike is a former football player who now works as a police officer in Manchester. His brother Samuel was a candidate for The Apprentice in 2016 and he has kept in touch with friends from his football days, including Everton’s striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Connor is looking for an open-minded girl who is not embarrassed to introduce her to people. He says, “I don’t want to make a fool of myself, but if I like someone, I’ll tell her and I’ll try.”

This scaffolding builder describes himself as a cheeky guy with a builder’s joke. His type is a woman with dark hair and red lipstick that Megan Fox calls his celebrity.

Nas describes himself as “very different” than guys who have been to Love Island before and are looking for a “sweet and funny” girl in the villa. His worst habit? Laugh in uncomfortable situations. That will certainly not be a problem …

Ollie comes from a productive family as the heir to the Manor of Lanhydrock and describes himself as an alpha male. “I’m looking for attention and I like being the center of what’s going on,” he says.

Love Island will return to ITV 2 on Sunday, January 12th, 2020