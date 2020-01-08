Winter is time to drink whiskey

Loading...

Old Man Winter has officially captured much of the Northern Hemisphere in an icy embrace.

And that, of course, means it’s time to warm up at home – whether it’s real or hosted by your favorite streaming service – and get the right whiskey out.

We had the best bartenders from across the country to share their best frost-fighting cocktail recipes, including a Hot Toddy gingery and cinnamon sour.

So, if you’re expecting snow, sleet, or freezing rain, hang in there and make one of those delicious drinks that are as comforting as wrapping yourself in a giant comforter.

Nothing warms the mind and body like a good Hot Toddy, and this version of the star Portland, Oregon, bartender and author Jeff Morgenthaler does everything he can. Not only does it add a little spice to this bourbon-based Toddy with ginger syrup and honey, but it accentuates the flavor even more with the addition of chili liqueur.

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Bulleit Bourbon

1 oz honey and ginger syrup

0.75 oz lemon juice

1 C. 1 tsp Jamaican pepper or chili

3 oz of boiling water

Glass: Mug

Garnish: orange zest

DIRECTIONS:

Add all ingredients, except water, to a preheated cup. Garnish with boiling water and garnish with an orange peel.

A cocktail doesn’t have to be hot to fortify you against freezing temperatures. Take, for example, this version of an old-fashioned style from award-winning Brooklyn bartender Julie Reiner. It contains not only whiskey but also rum, which is a delicious blend, as well as a touch of macadamia syrup that gives the opacity and texture of the concoction.

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz Bulleit rye

1 oz Ron Zacapa Rum

0.25 oz of macadamia orgeat nuts

2 dashes Bitterman’s Mole Bitters

Glass: old-fashioned

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir and strain into an old fashioned glass filled with a large ice cube.

The best New York bartender Karl Franz Williams takes the classic sour recipe – think Daiquiris and Margaritas – and gives it a winter makeover. It balances bourbon with rum, lemon juice, cinnamon syrup and honey syrup infused with orange blossom.

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Bulleit Bourbon

0.75 oz Jamaican brown rum

0.75 oz lemon juice

.5 oz cinnamon syrup

5 oz honey syrup infused with orange blossom

Glass: Cut

Garnish: touch of orange

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake well and strain into a cut glass. Decorate with a touch of orange.

One of the (many) fantastic things about using whiskey in cocktails is its ability to support a multitude of great winter flavors. Famous San Francisco bartender Josh Harris layers herbal, fruity and chocolatey ingredients in this decadent drink. Put on your most comfortable sweater and mix it up tonight.

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz Bulleit Bourbon

5 oz Carpano Antica sweet vermouth

0.5 oz of green chartreuse

.25 oz Luxardo Maraschino

6 drops of cocoa tincture

Glass: Cut

Garnish: flamed orange peel

DIRECTIONS:

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir and strain into a cut glass. Garnish with a flamed orange peel.

