Winston Capped Interception-filled squadron to write history on a Pick-6

Jameis Winston is chaos theory as a quarterback. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback can have a game in which they perform four touchdowns, and they can have a game in which they have four interceptions. He could even do both in the same game. With him as a quarterback, nothing is impossible.

On a Sunday of week 17, Winston had 31 touchdowns and 28 wiretaps to make history against the Falcons. Not a positive story. No quarterback has ever made 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in one season. Given Winston's story, it felt like it was possible. Winston even managed to get his first interception out of the way early to keep everyone busy for the rest of the game. Winston was a break in history.

He made it through the rest of the game with few problems. He made it through all of the regulation without intercepting a second time. Unfortunately for him, although he still had to work overtime. Then it happened. Winston set the record, but because he is a chaos theory as QB, he had to do it dramatically. Winston set the record on a Pick-6.

Not only is Winston the first player to ever have a 30-30 season, he also broke Peyton Manning's record for most 6s in one season.

Jameis Winston has now broken Peyton Manning's single-season @ NFL record (since 1970) with his 7th Pick-6 this season.

– Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 29, 2019

What is incredible about Winston is that while capable of these incredible lows, it also has some of the most incredible heights you'll ever see. He threw a career 5,000 feet this season. His 33 touchdowns were a career high. This is a player who can impress you with what he can do with his arm.

But the consistency is simply not there. The only consequence in Winston is chaos. Nobody embodies this better than he does. Unfortunately, it cannot bode well for its future in Tampa Bay.

Bruce Arians says, "There is so much good and so terrible" regarding Jameis Winston's assessment of the future.

– Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs), December 29, 2019

Five years ago, Jameis Winston's first pass for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a Pick-6.

Five years later, there was a chance that his last pass for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was also a Pick-6.

– Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre), December 29, 2019

We will always have 2019.

