Winnipeg visits St. Louis after the 2-goal game from Connor – Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets (21-14-3, third in the Central Division) against St. Louis Blues (25-8-6, first in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. European summer time

The bottom line: Winnipeg visits the St. Louis Blues after Kyle Connor scored two goals in the Jets' 5-4 overtime against the Blues.

The blues are 9-1-1 against division opponents. St. Louis is the eighth in the league to score 10.4% and score 3.2 goals on average with 30.2 shots per game.

The jets are 6-3-2 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg averages 3.0 per game, least in the league. Nathan Beaulieu leads the team with an average of 0.4.

St. Louis defeated Winnipeg 5-4 at these teams' last clash on December 27th. Tyler Bozak scored two goals for the Blues on victory, and Connor scored two goals for the Jets on loss.

TOP PERFORMER: David Perron leads the blues with 39 points, scored 16 goals and recorded 23 assists. Jaden Schwartz has collected seven templates for St. Louis in the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele scored a total of 40 points, scoring 17 goals and submitting 23 assists for the jets. Connor has scored six goals for Winnipeg in the last 10 games.

LAST 10 MATCHES: Jets: 4-4-2, an average of 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes, while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a 0.896 percent saving.

Blues: 7-3-0, an average of 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 minutes, while giving up 2.6 goals per game saves 0.914 percent.

INJURIES: Blues: Ivan Barbashev: day after day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day after day (illness), Zach Sanford: day after day (upper body).

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using Data Skrive technology and Sportradar data.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

