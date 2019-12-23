Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman posted a video reading my tweets from 2019 – Winnipeg

Loading...

December 23, 2019

The third edition of the "Mean Tweets" round by Brian Bowman, the mayor of Winnipeg, has been published on the Internet. Bowman made fun of some pretty unfriendly news he got this year.

In a tweet dated December 23, Bowman reads criticism and not so nice messages addressed to him.

From personal attacks to tweets with swear words, the mayor rolls the blows and gives himself some self-ironic answers.

Mayor Brian Bowman reads my tweets 3: Meaner, Harsher and unfiltered. #meantweets #winnipeg pic.twitter.com/RpLLIj7SvG

– Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) December 23, 2019

Bowman ends the video by saying, "We don't have to take ourselves too seriously all the time."

He also thanks those who sent him nasty tweets.

"Thank you for laughing and making me laugh, even though I know it wasn't intended," said the mayor.

