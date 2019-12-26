Winnipeg Mann runs 100 km on Boxing Day to support Siloam Mission – Winnipeg

Loading...

By Marney Blunt Global News

Published on December 26, 2019 at 3:49 pm

A Winnipeg man wants to make Boxing Day a Running Day and is doing it for a good cause.

For the fourth time in a row, ultra-marathon runner Junel Malapad spends his Boxing Day collecting money for the Siloam Mission.

The run started for a simple reason.

"I love running and I don't like shopping," said Malapad.

"[And] I wanted to help the homeless and I know that Siloam Mission does a lot of great work. That's why I do it."

This year, Malapad runs a 3.3 km loop through The Forks and around Provencher Boulevard and Marion Street. A few other runners and supporters joined him.

Malapad will travel the route 30 times before it ends with a final run to the Siloam Mission to make donations.

He started running at 4 a.m. and is expected to finish in Siloam at 7 a.m. – an extreme run, even for an ultra marathon runner like Malapad.

"In the end you are pretty happy and there is not much pain, but everything creeps in and soon you will find that you feel like you have been hit by a truck," said Malapad.

"But afterwards there is recovery and you start thinking about the next one."

He has raised around $ 21,000 in charity for the past three years. He hopes to raise another $ 10,000 this year.

