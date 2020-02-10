Winners of the Oscars 2020 | Full list from Joker to 1917

The 2020 Oscars are there and with one of the tightest Best Picture races in years this is undoubtedly an Academy Awards to remember. But who will triumph at the biggest prize-giving ceremony at the cinema?

Will 1917 build on his BAFTA dominance to win the highest prizes, or can Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … slip away in Hollywood with the crown? Are Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger a lock for Best Actor and Actress, or can there be a big upset?

And is it going to be a big night for the South Korean thriller Parasite, a favorite of critics who could break the barrier for subtitles to take some silverware home?

Everything will be revealed during the 92nd Academy Awards on television, which starts at 8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, February 9 (aka midnight British Summer Time on Monday, February 10) – and we will update our list of winners during the ceremony, so please come certainly back all night to see how this year’s results spread.

BEST PHOTO

Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

WINNER: Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

WINNER: Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and glory

Leonardo Di Caprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Wedding story

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

BEST ACTRICE

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Wedding story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger – Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST FEMALE SUPPLEMENT

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

WINNER: Laura Dern – Wedding story

Scarlett Johansson – JoJo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN PLAY

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Noah Baumbach – Wedding story

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in Hollywood

WINNER: Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREEN PLAY

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

WINNER: Taika Waititi – JoJo Rabbit

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION

How do you train your dragon: the hidden world

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

WINNER: Toy Story 4

BEST INTERNATIONAL FUNCTION FILM

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (Northern Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

prankster

The lighthouse

WINNER: 1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER: Joker

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I can’t let you go – Toy Story 4

WINNER: (I’m going) love me again – Rocketman

I’m with you – breakthrough

Into The Unknown – Frozen 2

Get up – Harriet

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

prankster

WINNER: Little Women

Once upon a time in Hollywood

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION

WINNER: American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

In the absence

WINNER: Learn to skateboard in a war zone if you are a girl

I am overwhelmed by life

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dcera

WINNER: Hair Love

Kitbull

memorable

Sister

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Brotherhood

Nefta soccer club

WINNER: The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A sister

BEST PROCESSING

WINNER: Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

prankster

JoJo Rabbit

Parasite

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

1917

WINNER: Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR STYLING

WINNER: Bombshell

prankster

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

EDIT BEST SOUND

WINNER: Ford v Ferrari

prankster

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Advertisement Astra

Ford against Ferrari

prankster

WINNER: 1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The lionking

WINNER: 1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

When is the Oscars 2020 in the UK?

Oscars 2020 Red carpet coverage starts at 10 p.m. British time and the ceremony starts at 1 p.m. British time. You can access it with a Sky Cinema Pass with Now TV. Start your free seven-day TV Now trial period.