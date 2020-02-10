Winners of the Oscars 2020 | Full list from Joker to 1917

The 2020 Oscars are there and with one of the tightest Best Picture races in years this is undoubtedly an Academy Awards to remember. But who will triumph at the biggest prize-giving ceremony at the cinema?
Will 1917 build on his BAFTA dominance to win the highest prizes, or can Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time … slip away in Hollywood with the crown? Are Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellweger a lock for Best Actor and Actress, or can there be a big upset?
And is it going to be a big night for the South Korean thriller Parasite, a favorite of critics who could break the barrier for subtitles to take some silverware home?
Everything will be revealed during the 92nd Academy Awards on television, which starts at 8:00 pm Eastern Time Sunday, February 9 (aka midnight British Summer Time on Monday, February 10) – and we will update our list of winners during the ceremony, so please come certainly back all night to see how this year’s results spread.
BEST PHOTO
- Ford against Ferrari
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- prankster
- Little women
- Wedding story
- 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- WINNER: Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
- Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
- Todd Phillips – Joker
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- WINNER: Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
BEST ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas – Pain and glory
- Leonardo Di Caprio – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Wedding story
- WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
BEST ACTRICE
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Wedding story
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- WINNER: Renée Zellweger – Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- WINNER: Brad Pitt – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST FEMALE SUPPLEMENT
- Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
- WINNER: Laura Dern – Wedding story
- Scarlett Johansson – JoJo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
BEST ORIGINAL SCREEN PLAY
- Rian Johnson – Knives Out
- Noah Baumbach – Wedding story
- Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917
- Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in Hollywood
- WINNER: Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREEN PLAY
- Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
- WINNER: Taika Waititi – JoJo Rabbit
- Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION
- How do you train your dragon: the hidden world
- I lost my body
- Klaus
- Missing link
- WINNER: Toy Story 4
BEST INTERNATIONAL FUNCTION FILM
- Corpus Christi (Poland)
- Honeyland (Northern Macedonia)
- Les Miserables (France)
- Pain and Glory (Spain)
- WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- The Irishman
- prankster
- The lighthouse
- WINNER: 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- WINNER: Joker
- Little women
- Wedding story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- I can’t let you go – Toy Story 4
- WINNER: (I’m going) love me again – Rocketman
- I’m with you – breakthrough
- Into The Unknown – Frozen 2
- Get up – Harriet
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- prankster
- WINNER: Little Women
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION
- WINNER: American factory
- The cave
- The edge of democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY
- In the absence
- WINNER: Learn to skateboard in a war zone if you are a girl
- I am overwhelmed by life
- St Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
- Dcera
- WINNER: Hair Love
- Kitbull
- memorable
- Sister
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
- Brotherhood
- Nefta soccer club
- WINNER: The Neighbor’s Window
- Saria
- A sister
BEST PROCESSING
- WINNER: Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- prankster
- JoJo Rabbit
- Parasite
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- The Irishman
- JoJo Rabbit
- 1917
- WINNER: Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Parasite
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR STYLING
- WINNER: Bombshell
- prankster
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
EDIT BEST SOUND
- WINNER: Ford v Ferrari
- prankster
- 1917
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
- Advertisement Astra
- Ford against Ferrari
- prankster
- WINNER: 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The lionking
- WINNER: 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
When is the Oscars 2020 in the UK?
Oscars 2020 Red carpet coverage starts at 10 p.m. British time and the ceremony starts at 1 p.m. British time. You can access it with a Sky Cinema Pass with Now TV. Start your free seven-day TV Now trial period.