Winners of the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, losers: Cowboys, Buccaneers make big strides on offense – News – The Intelligencer

The first round of the 2020 NFL draft is complete. And yes, there may still be six rounds to go, but the opening night of the “Player Selection Meeting” of the series will certainly leave you with indelible impressions – many of which could create inaccurate and wrong knee reactions in the coming days.

Nevertheless, Round 1 seems to have had a clear outcome round that is likely to have positive – and possibly negative – power for some teams, players and other organizations.

So after an afternoon that (sort of) reminded us what it’s like to enjoy a major sporting event (sort of) on our entertainment calendar, let’s break down the initial batch of draft winners and losers.

Winners

Southeastern Conference: The college’s premier football league made almost half the first round, its 15 selected players setting a Round 1 record for one conference in one draft. The SEC landed six players in the top 10, yet another draft record.

IT Snippets: With no apparent technological deterioration in the NFL’s first virtual draft, the “computer folks” even made sure that technologies like Giants GM Dave Gettleman and Raiders GM Mike Mayock were well prepared to submit their selections.

Tom Brady: After reuniting with TE Rob Gronkowski earlier in the week, TB12 received another gift from Buccaneers GM Jason Licht, who secured the services of the highly athletic Tristan Wirfs Iowa OT Wirfs to protect the 43-year-old quarterback . Brady may not be following social extension guidelines in his new home – or even know where his new home really is – but otherwise things are shaping up nicely in “Tompa Bay.”

New York backfields: The Jets and Giants selected left-backs Mekhi Becton and Andrew Thomas, respectively. Sam Darnold, Le’Veon Bell, Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley can relax just a little easier.

LSU: The 2019 Bayou Bengals, determined to go down as one of the greatest teams in college football history, selected first player (QB Joe Burrow), final player selected (RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire) and three more between them. This was the sixth time in draft history that a school placed five players in Round 1. The run should continue early Friday with S Grant Delpit, CB Kristian Fulton and OL Lloyd Cushenberry among viable second-round candidates.

Ed Orgeron: Wanting to win a national title and still be a first-round pick? A pretty good recruiting pitch if you’re a lonely LSU coach.

Patrick Mahomes: Now he’s got Edwards-Helaire in the tear too? “Greatest Show on Grass,” anyone?

Tua Tagovailoa: After months of rampant speculation about what Alabama quarterback’s hip injury would do to his draft stock, he is resigning to be a top-five pick anyway, taking fifth place to Miami – the longtime destination “Tank for Tua ”telegraphed. And it could be very fitting as Tagovailoa joins an organization that is aggressively thrown into free agency, which has multiple first-round picks this year and next, led by a respected young coach in Brian Flores his well-deserved locker room (for not going to a tank) and does he have the luxury to redo it as long as necessary behind Ryan Fitzpatrick (and Josh Rosen?).

Justin Herbert: Sixth overall pick (by the Chargers), the Oregon star probably won’t have the gun to play right away, either, but he’ll be surrounded by talent while wearing gorgeous new uniforms whenever the time comes for Tyrod Taylor returns to pain.

Chargers: They dealt back in Round 1, making sure to list a quarterback for the offense (Herbert) and another for the defense (Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray).

Cowboys Offense: At No. 17, they add Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb to last year’s top-ranking offense? NFC East rivals will be better prepared to score 30+ if they are to beat Dallas in 2020.

Jarrett Stidham: Certainly it seems to me to be Brady’s previous job, dude, since the Patriots didn’t go after Thursday’s fourth quarter and they don’t really have the cap space to pursue Cam Newton or Jameis Winston.

Vibe Heisman: Burrow was the third consecutive Heisman trophy winner drafted for the first time, the first in the draft common era, dating back to 1967.

Ohio State: Buckeyes were the first three players to be out of the program. Burrow – yes, his college career in Columbus – followed by DE Chase Young and CB Jeff Okudah. Surprisingly, CB Damon Arnette heard his name called the Raiders at No. 19, too. Although Burrow is not officially included in the scores, Ohio State managed to capture Southern California – which sent OT Austin Jackson to the Dolphins – for the first-round picks of the first round, 71, in the draft general. And with Young and Okudah joining CB Denzel Ward (2018) and DE Nick Bosa (2019), the Buckeyes program is the first to have a defender built in the top five in three consecutive drafts.

Alabama WRs: Henry Ruggs (12th overall for Raiders) and Jerry Jeudy (15th overall to Broncos) are the fifth pair of wide team partners who went Round 1 during the match draft but were first selected in the top 15.

ESPN / NFL Network Broadcast: With sports networks eager for live programming, the draft – even this bizarre iteration – is likely to be a ratings gold mine.

LOSSES

ESPN / NFL Network Broadcast: This has always been challenging to accomplish in light of the requirements for social distance and so many elements produced remotely. But he felt that anchor Trey Wingo had to incorporate too many voices as ESPN and NFL Network put forces together for the simulcast. Letting the “Monday Night Football” graphics crew into the sandbox with Burrow’s animation … just, sigh. Even worse, the telecast didn’t do a very good job of highlighting its “Draft-A-Thon” feature, which was designed to make donations to organizations fighting coronavirus. Worst of all, on a sad sad note, Todd McShay, ESPN’s longtime draft guru, was unable to participate, revealing Thursday that he is fighting his own battle with COVID-19. Get better soon, Todd.

pic.twitter.com/d5ZNqgwEqJ

– Todd McShay (@ McShay13) April 23, 2020

Roger Goodell: I wouldn’t envy anyone trying to organize an event as big as the NFL draft from their basement. But Rog seemed a bit stiff, trying to free himself by changing from a thief to a sweater. And he awarded the 2020 draft to Las Vegas. Oops. (It meant the 2022 draft … if it can indeed be staged in Sin City.) But how could he seriously block “Tagovailoa” pronunciation … and five years after he couldn’t “Mariota “say right? Beware the Samoan community, Commish … they are not going up to this much longer. And ask someone to help you practice a little more next time.

Aaron Rodgers: Fifteen years ago, you were the guy who took the Green Bay Packers in the first round and you knew you’d expect to replace Brett Favre. Now Rodgers, 36, appears to be the one on borrowed time after Packer moved up the board to pick Jordan Love with a No. 1 pick. 26. Don’t get too distracted, Aaron … but keep your stellar level of play for two more years, then you can replace Brady in Tampa.

Andy Dalton: You’ve done yeoman work in Cincinnati, but no one out there wants you to see it anymore.

Thomas Dimitroff: Despite widespread reports the Falcons GM wanted to dome the program like it did in 2011 for WR Julio Jones, it didn’t happen. No Chase Young in Atlanta, is one of this year’s top corners. But who knows … sometimes the best trades are the ones you don’t do, Tom.

Someone on the Saints lineup: New Orleans Michigan selected C / G Cesar Ruiz 24th overall – a perfectly decent vacuum selection, but a definite one to ask for further scrutiny. Last year’s second-rounder C Erik McCoy played very well as a rookie. RG Larry Warford has been a Pro Bowler each of the past three seasons, while injury-prone LG Andrus Peat signed a five-year extension, $ 57.5 million. Even if Peat could move to tackle, he’s not good enough for Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead or all-pro RT Ryan Ramczyk. Still, he’s obviously going to be an odd person … and he won’t be Ruiz.

Tight end: For the fifth time in the last 10 drafts, one was not selected in Round 1.

Safeties: None of them were built, either … unless Isaiah Simmons is one in Arizona. But this probably speaks to a weaker crop than any devaluation of the site.

Virtual Boos: Meh. Compulsory. Maybe a little deaf tone. Know when to cut bait when a tangible prop is not working. And a brand like Budweiser will surely do right anyway, trying to play its part in the coronavirus fight by making a generous donation.

IT IS MORE BOOSES! this Tweet with a reminder to # BooTheCommish when the Draft kicks off on Thursday! For every # BooTheCommish through April 25, Bud Light Seltzer will donate $ 1 to NFL Draft-a-Thon up to $ 500K.pic.twitter.com / rUewEqKKaI

– Bud Light Seltzer (@budlight) April 22, 2020

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports’ Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis

If you love to talk football, we have the perfect spot for you. Join our Facebook Group, The Ruling Off the Field, for a friendly debate and chat with fellow football fans and our NFL insider. Do the right thing, sign up now!