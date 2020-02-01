Winner Super Bowl Ricardo Lockette about why the 49ers will win Super Bowl LIV

<noscript><iframe src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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"></noscript>

MIAMI – Super Bowl winner Ricardo Lockette will not hide his prediction. He is totally in for the San Francisco 49ers.

Lockette, who played in a previous Super Bowl with San Francisco, says veteran leadership from guys like Richard Sherman and Joe Staley will be the key.

“The role of Joe will be absolutely necessary,” Lockette said. “Sometimes you are blinded by the lights. But Joe has been there; he has been there before … It comes down to the team that establishes itself first. “

Lockette also noted that Jimmy Garoppolo has experience in these major game situations. Although he did not enter the field with the New England Patriots when he played for that team, he has seen all the fuss that comes with the Super Bowl.

“It will hit you unless you’ve done it before,” Lockette said. “Your first time you touch the heater is different from your fifth.”

Lockette admits that Saturday will be a night full of nerves and fear while the players wait for tomorrow’s showdown.

“You are just ready,” he added.

Lockette’s career came to an end after an injury to the coverage of the points. A hit by Dallas Cowboys player Jeff Heath caused him a concussion and caused ligament and disc damage in Lockette’s neck. After an extensive operation, he hoped to return to the field one day. However, the risk of injury was simply too great. Lockette announced his retirement in May 2016.

He now spends his time working with Harvard University studying the health of NFL players. Lockette thinks he will be able to create a lasting legacy if he can help develop a plan that creates a better future for players after they call it quitting football.

Big Game Bound streams are on this site all week. Participate in a special two-day Sunday edition at noon. Eastern / 11c with guest preview of Super Bowl LIV between the Chiefs and 49ers.

