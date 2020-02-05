Winner list Oscars: which film, actor, director and screenwriter have won the most Academy Awards and more

The Oscars were first held in 1929 and since then there have been a whole series of victories that celebrate the very best talent on screen and behind the scenes.

But who has the prestigious claim to have the most Academy Awards? Which actors, directors and screenwriters have collected the largest number of Oscars figurines – and which film has the record for the most awards?

Here’s everything you need to know …

Who has won the most Oscars of all time?

The person who has triumphed more often at the Oscars than anyone else in history is Walt Disney.

The most iconic filmmaker in America earned no less than 26 Oscars, including four honorary prizes, and he also has the record for most nominations on record – 59.

Who has won the most Oscars for acting?

Actress Katharine Hepburn has the record of most Oscars for acting, after having won four Academy Awards in her career and earned a total of 12 nominations.

Hepburn won Oscars in the best actress category for her performances in the films Morning Glory (1933), Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967), The Lion in Winter (1968) and On Golden Pond (1981).

Actors Jack Nicholson, Daniel Day-Lewis and Walter Brennan are now the three men with the most Oscars for acting, who each won three times. Although some Brennan and Nicholson prizes were for the best supporting role, all three were Day-Lewis victories for the best lead player, and he achieved the record in that category.

The person with the most acting nominations is Meryl Streep, who has received 21 nods in the course of her career. She has won three times for Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie’s Choice (1982) and The Iron Lady (2011).

Who has won the most Oscars for directing?



John Ford won none of his four Oscars for his famous westerns. Instead, he holds the Best Director record for The Informer (1935), The Grapes of Wrath (1940), How Green Was My Valley (1941) and The Quiet Man (1952).

Although Ford has won the most Oscars from any director, William Wyler holds the record for the most nominations in this discipline with 12, three of which won some silverware for him. Ford was nominated for five overall, with an enviable conversion rate.

Who has won the most Oscars for screenwriting?

Five people have received three Oscar scenarios: Billy Wilder, Charles Brackett, Francis Ford Coppola, Woody Allen and Paddy Chayefsky.

But it is Allen who has won the most Academy Awards in the Best Original Screenplay category for his films Annie Hall (1977), Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) and Midnight in Paris (2011).

Which film has won the most Oscars of all time?

Three films have the record of winning the most Academy Awards, with 11 Oscars each: Ben-Hur (1959), Titanic (1997) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

Of these, Titanic received the most nods with a total of 14 nominations.

Which British person won the most Oscars?

Film composer John Barry has won more Oscars than any other Brit. He has won a total of five Academy Awards, two for Born Free (1966) and one for Lion in Winter (1968), Out of Africa (1985) and Dances with Wolves (1990).

Which British actor has won the most Oscars?

That would be Daniel Day Lewis with his three wins for My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln.

The 2020 Academy Awards are being held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 and are broadcast on Sky Cinema in the UK. You can access it with a Sky Cinema Pass with Now TV