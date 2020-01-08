Winner grand prize announced for CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery

Loading...

Sandra and Richard Rahn-Munhall are the lucky big prize winners of the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery.

The CHEO Foundation announced on Wednesday that the pair have a fully furnished Minto house, $ 100,000 in cash, a 2019 Nissan Leaf Plus SL from Myers Automotive Group, a $ 5,000 Farm Boy gift voucher, a $ 5,000 Canadian Tire gift voucher, the Ottawa season Redblacks 2020 takes home tickets for two, 2020 RBC Bluesfest full event passes for two, house cleaning for a year from ATC Cleaning, removals from Adam’s relocation and legal services from Mann Lawyers.

The main prize in the annual hospital lottery collection campaign was a two-story nearly $ 2.4 million home in Stittsville, complete with a large parental suite, a basement home theater, and a personal gym. The house is 5,641 square feet.

Christina Anglin and David Clarke won the second prize, which is worth more than $ 175,000. It includes $ 100,000 cash, an Infiniti Q50 2019 from Myers Automotive Group, a trip for two to New Zealand during a 12-day National Geographic Tour from Marlin Travel, Ottawa Redblacks 2020 seasonal tickets for two and 2020 RBC Bluesfest full event passes for two.

Jayne Vitkuske was the third prize winner. Vitkuske takes home prizes worth over $ 73,000, including a Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LT 4WD 2019 from Myers Automotive Group, a trip for two to the Grand Palladium White Sand Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico from Marlin Travel and Transat, a $ 5,000 Fitness Depot gift voucher, Ottawa Redblacks 2020 seasonal tickets for two and 2020 RBC Bluesfest full event passes for two.

The winner of the 50/50 Draw was Kevin Brydges. The jackpot has reached a total of $ 1,478,090, which means that Brydges will collect $ 739,045.

Ticket holders can check their tickets on dreamofalifetime.ca from 5 p.m. on Thursday. All winners will receive a confirmation letter from Miratel Solutions within two weeks with information about claiming their prize.

