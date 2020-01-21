Winfrey chooses the American Dirt novel for her book club

NEW YORK, NY. – Jeanine Cummins’ American Dirt, one of the most anticipated and controversial novels of the year, is Oprah Winfrey’s new choice for her book club.

American Dirt, released on Tuesday, tells of a bookstore in Acapulco, Mexico who loses much of his family to a murderous drug cartel and escapes north with her 8-year-old son. The novel was acquired by Flatiron Books in 2018 in a seven-figure contract and has been on everyone’s lips since then. It was published on numerous book lists for 2020, reached the top 20 on Amazon.com before its publication and was praised by everyone, from John Grisham and Stephen King to Erika Sanchez and Sandra Cisneros.

Winfrey, who was interviewed by phone on Friday, told The Associated Press that novelist Don Winslow compared “American Dirt” to John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath”.

“And I remember thinking, ‘Yeah, sure, you know better what you’re talking about because I have a first edition of’ Grapes of Wrath ‘and it’s on a pedestal in my living room,” said Winfrey I would not saying that this is “grapes of anger”, but I would say that … I was a news reporter, I saw the news, I saw the stories every day, I saw the children on the border and my heart was depressed by that And nothing has done more (than ‘American Dirt’) to make me feel the pain and despair of what it means to be on the run. It changed the way I see the whole problem and I was already empathetic. “

Cummins, who also recently spoke to the AP, said that it was the first time she read the book in 2013 and was inspired for various reasons. Her husband emigrated from Ireland and she remembered the many years it had taken him to get his green card and the fear before they got married that he could be deported. She was also moved by the sensational media coverage of immigration and, indirectly, by her continued grief over a 1991 tragedy when two of her cousins ​​were raped, forced by a bridge, and died.

“So many of the stories are about violent men and macho violent stories about people who commit atrocities,” she said. “My hope was to redesign the narrative and, from the point of view of people, to show the downside of violence.”

Cummins, who has ancestors from Ireland and Puerto Rico, said she had spent a lot of time in Mexico and met many people on both sides of the border. However, her novel raised the question of whether she was suitable for the narrative as a non-Mexican and non-migrant. Cummins herself expressed her doubts and wrote in the epilogue to the book: “I wish someone who was a little browner than me would write it.” Then she added that maybe she could serve as a bridge, the ability to be a bridge why not a bridge? “Wrote Cummins.

Cisneros called “American Dirt” the “international history of our time”, but some other authors of the Mexican heritage have criticized it. Myriam Gurba, whose work has been praised in O: The Oprah Magazine, among others, wrote online that Cummins “reinforces overripe Mexican stereotypes, including the Latin American lover, the suffering mother, and the stoic male child”. David Bowles, a writer and translator, called the book “smug savior”.

The New York Times has published conflicting reviews in recent days. The time critic Parul Sehgal described the characters in the novel as “thin creations”, criticized the language as tense and even nonsensical and came to the conclusion that the book “feels like the work of an outsider”. Author Lauren Groff, who reviewed the book for the New York Times Book Review, was in the thick of it and wondered if she should have accepted the job.

“I could never speak with the accuracy of the representation of Mexican culture or the plight of migrants in the book. I have never been Mexican or migrant,” wrote Groff, who nevertheless “leafed through”.

“‘American Dirt’ is written for people like me,” wrote Groff, “those who are from the United States are concerned about what is happening on our southern border, but never have the fear and despair of migrants in their own bodies have felt. ” This novel is aimed at people who loved a child and struggle with everything to enable that child to have a good future. “

After her review was published, Groff tweeted, “I struggled like a beast with this review, the morality with which I took it, and my complicity with the white look.” She called Sehgal’s attitude “better and smarter”.

As a turning point in the decision to write the book, Cummins, 45, cited a conversation with Norma Iglesias-Prieto, a professor of Chicano and Chicana studies at San Diego State University. According to Cummins, Iglesias-Prieto said to her, “We need as many votes as possible.” (Iglesias-Preto recently told the Los Angeles Times that “everyone has the right to write on a subject, even if you are not there.” are of this community. ”)

Winfrey chose American Dirt last fall and when asked about the controversy (before the Times reviews appeared) about the controversy, she was unaware of it. But she cited her own visceral response as a sign that Cummins had played an important role in fiction.

“It has humanized this problem,” said Winfrey, who plans to interview Cummins somewhere on the US-Mexico border. The interview will be broadcast on Apple TV Plus on March 6.

Winfrey has increased book sales since 1996, sometimes by hundreds of thousands or more. She works for first authors like Ayana Mathis and looks back on classics like “Anna Karenina” and “A Tale of” Two Cities. “Cummins ‘novel, Winfrey’s third choice to partner with Apple, which she started last year, continues her current pattern of selecting high-profile new releases, including Ta-Nehisi Coates’“ The Water Dancer ”and Elizabeth Strouts“ Olive ”. Again. “Winfrey said she didn’t follow a pattern except that the books made her tell others about it.

“There is no strategy. There is no plan, ”she says. “I’m open to all books.”

Cummins is the author of three earlier works: the novels “The Crooked Branch” and “The Outside Boy” as well as the memoirs “A Rip In Heaven” about the attacks and death of her cousins ​​new novel: Cummins says she has not yet voted for decided an action, but expect the backdrop to be tied to its background – Puerto Rico.

