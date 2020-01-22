Wine 5.0 stable released for all supported platforms - Software - News

Wine, a popular tool for running Windows apps and games on platforms such as MacOS, Linux FreeBSD and Android, has been released and contains a large number of important updates. In an official announcement on the Wine HQ News Blog, the developers say the new release represents a year of effort from the team and includes more than 7,400 individual changes. Official highlights of the new ‘stable’ 5.0 release of Wine (after a series of beta’s and release candidates) are; built-in modules in PE format, support for multiple monitors, XAudio2 re-implementation and support for Vulkan 1.1.

It is hoped that most modules built in PE format (Portable Executable, the Windows binary format) instead of ELF will help address different controls of the copy protection scheme wherever possible. However, not all modules can yet be converted to PE and this is an ongoing project that continues with Wine 5.x releases.

The wine teams say that the new release correctly supports multiple display adapters and monitors, including dynamic configuration changes. In other graphical subsystem changes, the new Vulkan driver supports version 1.1.126 of the Vulkan specification. New Direct3D features include full-screen apps that inhibit screen savers properly, plus better handling of screen modes, scales, textures, exposure, and shader-reflection APIs.

In the meantime, the XAudio2 libraries have been redeployed to use the external FAudio library for better compatibility. You can read the release notes where many other updates and changes have been documented.

With the above good news comes sad news. Józef Kucia, a major contributor to the Direct3D implementation of Wine, and the main developer of the vkd3d project died in August, just 30 years old. Because Kucia was helpful in improving Wine in many ways, this release is dedicated to his memory.

The Wine 5.0 binary packages for different platforms are now available, as well as the source code for interested parties. Full documentation can be found here.