Windy, chilly day with extra rain in forecast

Video: Windy, chilly day with more rain in forecast

Up to date: 8:46 AM EDT Apr 22, 2020



Hide Transcript

Clearly show Transcript

KELLY ANN: Satisfied WEDNESDAY. WE ARE Obtaining Halfway By way of THE 7 days, AND IT IS ALSO EARTH Day, THE 50TH EARTH Working day. AS WE Transfer By means of THIS EARTH Working day, IT WILL BE A Great 1. WE Start out WITH TEMPERATURES IN THE 30’S, Feeling LIKE THE 20’S Since OF WIND THAT IS Still BREEZY OUT THERE THIS Morning. GUSTY AT Periods By means of THIS AFTERNOON, Even now Holding On to SUNSHINE Regardless of AFTERNOON CLOUDS. WE WILL SEE TEMPERATURES MAKE THEIR WAY INTO THE 40’S, Sensation LIKE THE 30’S AS WE Keep Onto THAT WIND. YOU May perhaps HAVE Observed IT HAS BEEN A Moist AND Great Pattern. I WANT TO GET YOU INTO THE 8 TO 14 Day OUTLOOK. THIS WILL STRETCHES TO THE Start out OF Could. FOR US, Keeping Onto THAT Damp Sample AND IT Appears to be LIKE WE ARE Holding On to A Chilly Sample. WE HAVE TEMPERATURES Now ABOUT 10 Degrees Underneath Normal. OUR Typical Significant 58 Degrees AT THIS TIME OF Year. 46 Degree HYPER BOSTON, MID TO Higher 40’S AS YOU Extend Along 128 AND 495. FACTORING IN THE WIND, THIS IS WHAT IT WILL Sense LIKE IN THE Peak OF THE AFTERNOON, WIND CHILLS IN THE Very low TO MID-30’S. THE WIND GUSTS Involving THE 30 AND 35 MILE For every HOUR Variety. THAT IS Usually WHAT WE WILL Experience By THIS AFTERNOON AND Night. IT WILL DIE DOWN A Little bit TONIGHT, BUT Nonetheless BREEZY AS WE Stretch INTO THURSDAY. WE ARE DRY. OUR Subsequent STORM Program IS Well DOWN TO THE SOUTH AND WEST. IT IS Starting up TO Get Form. WE HAVE Severe Climate TO THE SOUTH. THIS Program WILL Convey OUR RAIN FOR FRIDAY, AND IT WILL ALSO Provide WIND. YOU WILL Start out TO SEE SOME Symptoms OF RAIN Shifting IN LATE Right away THURSDAY. BUT THIS WILL BE Extra OF AN Impression FOR FRIDAY, DRYING OUT SATURDAY, AND THE KICKOFF OF THE WEEKEND In advance of Yet another RAIN Potential FOR SUNDAY. THE UNSETTLED Sample Proceeds. I WANT TO GET YOU A Appear AT SOME OF THE CLOUDS Moving IN THURSDAY. During THE Day, WE ARE DRY. THE CLOUDS THICKEN AS THEY Transfer IN FROM THE SOUTH AND Development NORTHWARD. BY LATE THURSDAY Night time, THIS IS ABOUT 11:00 AND Night, YOU CAN SEE RAIN Beginning TO Move IN. AS WE Transfer Towards FRIDAY Early morning, THAT IS WHEN THE Far more Intensive RAINFALL Starts TO FILL IN FOR OUR Region. Soaked REGIONWIDE, BUT THE Opportunity OF SNOWFLAKES IN NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND. AS YOU Go Towards CAPE COD AND THE ISLANDS, YOU SEE THE Very best Opportunity FOR HEAVIER RAINFALL Developing. WE COULD SEE Close to AN INCH OF RAINFALL IN Those Areas. BY FRIDAY AFTERNOON, WE Cease SHOWERS AND Location Offering WAY TO DRIER Problems BY FRIDAY Evening. SATURDAY WOULD BE THE Choose OF THE Week WITH SUNSHINE AND 58 Levels. Adjustments TO Abide by AS WE HAVE A different RAINMAKER FOR SUNDAY. THIS IS One particular THAT WILL LINGER Probable INTO THE Start OF OUR 7 days MONDAY Early morning. KICKING OFF WITH SHOWERS IN Area AND Great, Superior OF

Online video: Windy, chilly day with much more rain in forecast

Updated: 8:46 AM EDT Apr 22, 2020

Get the newest Boston-location climate forecast.

Get the most current Boston-space weather conditions forecast.