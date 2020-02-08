Winds cause damage throughout Massachusetts

February 7, 2020

REPORT THE NATIONAL WHEN THE SERVICE – THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS WIND CLOSE TO 80 MILES PER HOUR. HE SAWED DAMAGE FROM CAPE COD TO BOSTON AND EVERYWHERE. >> I HEARD A CRASH. ADAM: DEDHAM DAMAGE, THIS MOTHER AND DAUGHTER COME AT HOME TO A TUMBLED TREE, CURRENT THEIR POWER AND CRASHING THEIR CAR. Nobody was hurt. >> THE PERSON WAS IN THEIR HOUSE, EVERYONE WAS SAFE. THIS STREET IS BUSY WITH CHILDREN WHO HAVE SCHOOL AT HOME. – HIKING HOUSE OF SCHOOL. ADAM: IN BOSTON A PERSON WAS BECOME AFTER A CONSTRUCTION BARRIAGE FROM THE ROOF OF THE GARDEN TO THE SIDE WALK. THE VICT Suffered from minor injuries. A TREE OVER A HOUSE IN WRENTHAM, OTHERWISE ON A CAR IN BRAINTREE AND NOT YET, A MESS HERE. IT WAS REALLY WINDY. ADAM IN DEDHAM, THIS DOG IS THE WORST OF ALL. HE NEEDS A NEW SPOT TO USE THE BATHROOM. >> THERE WAS A LARGE OLD TREE, ONE OF HIS FAVORITE TREES. ADAM: YOUR DOG NEEDS A NEW TREE TO PERFORM. >> HE IS EAGER TO FIND HIS NEW TREE. ADAM: CLEAR, HE WILL NOT TRUST THEMSELVES ON THAT TREE. THE LIGHTS FOR WHICH REASONS ARE STILL ON. Nobody was hurt. AND THERE IS OVER 67,000 POWER OUTLETS ACCORDING TO THE STATE MAP. There was around 90,000.

Thousands of customers lost electricity on Friday afternoon as strong winds knocked down trees in the region. In several cases the trees landed on houses or cars and caused damage.

