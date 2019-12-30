Windrush child "living in limbo" over Home Office claim

Loading...

A Windrush child who has lived in West Yorkshire for more than 50 years said he continued to "live in limbo" while waiting to find out if his government compensation claim would be approved.

Lorenzo Hoyte, 63, who has had to live in the shadows for fear of being deported, said his life remains on hold although he finally obtained a British passport last September.

He submitted a claim to the Interior Ministry in April for painful feelings, anxiety, depression, being unable to leave the country and loss of income .

Mr Hoyte said: "Basically everything you have missed as an illegal immigrant.

"We are in limbo and we cannot move forward completely because we do not know whether they will offer us £ 20, £ 2,000 or £ 200,000.

"Many people from Windrush who have filed claims have died in the meantime."

Mr. Hoyte, of Wakefield, was born in Barbados and came to Leeds at the age of ten and grew up in the Beeston area of ​​the city.

He worked as a welder all his life but had to work on temporary contracts and was unable to obtain a mortgage.

The grandfather of six children was unable to attend the funeral of his mother or another brother abroad as he had not previously been considered a British citizen.

And he couldn't make it to the Moscow Olympics in 1980 or the Los Angeles Games in 1984 to see his sister Josyln Hoyte-Smith compete for Great Britain in the women's 4x400m relay.

Mr. Hoyte's father, Belfield Hoyte, 96, has lived in Toronto, Canada since the late 1980s.

Mr. Hoyte, who works as a welder at Wakefield Acoustics in Heckmondwike, said: "Just giving us the passport didn't change anything.

"I'm trying to save enough money to go see my father, that's all I want to do.

"I go to bed every night hoping to save enough money in time to go see my father before he dies."

Mr. Hoyte is also a Luther brother and a Dolores sister – both 70 years old – living in Canada.

He wants to travel to Canada with his wife Janine, 53, and his children Khonner, 21, and Tannia, 25.

He said, "My father never met my children and it is something I would like to do before I die.

"I just want him to see how they went. I want him to see the pride I have in my children. I haven't seen him in over 40 years . "

Mr Hoyte said that he could not get a mortgage from a construction company in 2005 when he had the opportunity to buy his house rented from Wakefield and District Housing in which his family has lived since 2000 because he was not classified as a British citizen.

He said: "I tried to buy my house and I was knocked down for it. I was knocked down when they told me that he wasn & # 39; There was no passport, no mortgage.

"I am still in a house that I could have paid completely now and I still pay the rent.

"My wife, children and I have made it a beautiful house but unfortunately it is not ours.

"We should be retiring and for the first time in our lives we can get full-time work and mortgages, but it is too late. I am supposed to retire in four or five years.

"It is too late for all of us at this age. No one will give me a mortgage at 63."

A spokeswoman for the Home Office said: "Mr. Hoyte Windrush's claim for compensation is being processed."