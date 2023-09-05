Improving Windows 11 File Explorer Performance: Uncovering a Surprising Bug

Windows 11, the latest iteration of Microsoft’s operating system, has been making waves in the tech community since its release. However, as users explore the new features and enhancements, a surprising discovery has come to light. A peculiar bug in the File Explorer is turning heads and providing unexpected benefits to users seeking faster performance.

The Flaws in Windows 11’s File Explorer

The File Explorer in Windows 11 has been under scrutiny for its slow loading times and occasionally sluggish performance. Opening files could take longer than expected, and the search bar within the Explorer might frustrate users with delayed search result displays. Strikingly, tests have indicated that the previous Windows 10 actually outperforms Windows 11 in terms of speed and responsiveness, leaving many users questioning the touted improvements in the new release.

Members of the Neowin forum and Reddit’s r/Windows11 subreddit have voiced their concerns, echoing the sentiment that Windows 10 seems more efficient in certain scenarios. But amidst these complaints, an intriguing bug has emerged, offering a glimmer of hope for users seeking improved performance.

The Unconventional Bug Boosting Performance

Twitter user Vivy, operating under the handle @VivyVCCS, stumbled upon an unusual bug within Windows 11’s File Explorer. This bug, when triggered, can drastically enhance the speed and responsiveness of the Explorer. The procedure involves switching the File Explorer to full-screen mode using the “F11” key and then exiting full-screen mode with the same key combination.

Upon implementing this maneuver, users are experiencing nearly instantaneous loading of folder contents and swift generation of thumbnail previews for files. Additionally, the search function within the File Explorer becomes significantly more responsive, addressing one of the key issues that users have been grappling with.

Positive Reactions from the Community

The Windows 11 community has embraced this newfound discovery with enthusiasm. Users on platforms such as Reddit have reported their success stories, noting the bug’s effectiveness across various system configurations. One Redditor marveled at the newfound performance, sharing their experience of opening a music folder with thousands of subfolders and files with remarkable speed, reminiscent of the Explorer in Windows 7.

Another user expressed astonishment at the improved snappiness, even on an older laptop with a 7th-gen CPU. The bug’s positive impact has resonated across a wide spectrum of users, reaffirming its potential significance in addressing the performance concerns surrounding Windows 11’s File Explorer.

Root Cause: A Deeper Look

Investigations into the bug’s root cause have provided insights into the underlying issues that Windows 11’s File Explorer may be facing. The performance boost triggered by the bug indicates that Explorer’s native capabilities are hindered by new changes and resource-intensive frameworks.

The analysis points towards the possibility that the new XAML-based navigation bar, introduced in Windows 11, might be contributing to the performance deterioration. While some users have reported issues with the navigation bar breaking after applying the bug-triggered procedure, others have experienced substantial performance enhancements without adverse effects.

Expectations and Hopes for the Future

As users continue to share their experiences and insights, the Windows 11 community is hopeful that Microsoft will address the bug and incorporate the performance improvements it unlocks. Users are encouraged by the potential for smoother directory loading and reduced instances of the frustrating “Working on it…” screen.

However, concerns remain about Microsoft’s commitment to optimizing the operating system’s performance. Critics argue that the company should allocate more resources to streamline code and assets, ensuring a more efficient user experience. In light of these considerations, the community eagerly awaits Microsoft’s response and actions to rectify the issues.

The Path Ahead

With the bug’s impact reaching across various versions of Windows 11, users anticipate that Microsoft will take steps to address the underlying performance challenges. The upcoming Windows 11 23H2 release, scheduled for September or October, could be the stage for Microsoft’s efforts to enhance the File Explorer’s performance and reliability.

In the ever-evolving landscape of software development, unexpected discoveries like this bug serve as reminders of the complex interplay between features, frameworks, and user experience. As users continue to engage with Windows 11, they remain hopeful for improvements that align with Microsoft’s promises of enhanced performance and efficiency. Learn more about Windows 11 and its features.