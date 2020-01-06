Windows 7: What is your company's exit strategy?

Loading...

What is your company’s Windows 7 exit strategy?

If your company still has PCs with Windows 7, January 14, 2020 is no longer support. Ed Bott explains four options. Read more: https://zd.net/370cHlg

(Note: this article was originally published in January 2019. It was extensively updated and republished in December 2019.)

If your company is still running Windows 7, you must make some important decisions and have very little time left. Windows 7 support officially ends in less than a month on January 14, 2020. After that date, Microsoft will stop providing security updates automatically and by that time many external suppliers have also stopped support.

Most companies completed their planning for migration to Windows 10 long ago and are in the final phase of implementing that plan. If you still postpone or have unresolved incompatibilities, it’s time to get serious. (And to make sure you are aware of the upcoming deadline, Microsoft displays pop-up notifications on Windows 7 PCs as the deadline approaches. After the deadline has passed, you will be greeted with an entire page message warning you that your operating system is no longer supported.)

You have four options according to my calculation. Which you choose depends on why your organization still clings to Windows 7.

If the main reason is inertia, you have to find something to motivate yourself. For example, you can calculate the cost of cleaning up after a successful ransomware attack that spreads across your network, including the loss of things while you are in a hurry to recover.

If you are in a regulated industry, you may want to know if running an unsupported, unlinked operating system puts you at risk for compliance, which can result in hefty fines and business loss if customers find out.

The other possible implementation block is a compatibility issue. Compatibility should not be a problem for most Windows 7 apps. For companies that pay for Microsoft 365 subscriptions, the Microsoft Desktop App Assure initiative offers free application remediation services. Microsoft says its engineers “will help resolve custom business apps, engage external software vendors to help with Windows 10 apps, and troubleshoot problems with Office 365 ProPlus macros and plug-ins.”

If your business relies on specialized hardware or business software that is absolutely not running on Windows 10, you might argue to pay for extending the support deadline. But that slows down the inevitable by a year or two, or at most three. Your search for a replacement should be well underway.

What are your options?

Because I know that at least a dozen people will make a specific suggestion in the responses to this post, I have this placed at the top of the list.

Option 1: switch to Linux.

Something tells me that most companies that have held to Windows 7 to the bitter end have already considered and rejected this option. This is especially the case for companies that have compatibility issues related to a mission-critical Windows app.

But certainly, if you are willing to completely replace your desktop infrastructure and disable any productivity app you use, that is a preferred alternative to the next option on the list.

Option 2: do nothing.

Windows 7 will not stop on January 15, 2020. You are even unlikely to notice changes. If you are lucky, this is definitely an option. You could even find a welcome feature in the absence of monthly updates.

Spoiler alert: this is a very bad idea, one that exposes you to all kinds of possible bad results.

If you absolutely have to keep one or more Windows 7 PCs up and running, perhaps because they are running a critical app or running some old but essential hardware, the best advice I can offer is to completely disconnect that machine from the network and to lock so that it only runs that irreplaceable app.

Option 3: pay for extensive support.

When support for Windows XP ended in April 2014, Microsoft offered to continue to provide patches for XP devices owned by large organizations that paid for custom support agreements. But those contracts were not cheap. Only very large business customers could even qualify for one, and then the costs were literally millions of dollars, as my colleague Mary Jo Foley discovered.

For Windows 7, the extended support option is much more democratic. In September 2018, Microsoft announced its plan to offer paid Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESUs) and in October 2019, the company announced it would extend this support to companies of all sizes. You also don’t need megabucks: the annual cost for an ESU contract for calendar year 2020 is around $ 50 per device (although your reseller may charge more), with that price tag rising to $ 100 in year two and $ 200 in year three .

That escalating price schedule is intended as a discouragement for Windows 7 users who might otherwise be tempted to kick the can a little further. You must also find a reseller who is a member of the Cloud Solution Provider program and can provide the necessary ESU licenses. As I discovered when I tried to do that correctly, this is not as easy as it sounds.

read more

Customers who have paid for Windows Software Assurance contracts or who have a Windows 10 Enterprise or Education subscription will receive a discount, but will continue to experience significant price increases in years 2 and 3.

You can eliminate the additional costs of Windows 7 Comprehensive security updates if you move your workloads to virtual machines in the Azure cloud from Microsoft. That option will be available with the new Windows Virtual Desktop option, which will soon be available as a preview. For companies that only need to virtualize individual business applications, this can be a cost-effective option.

Option 4: Bite the bullet and upgrade.

If you have no compatibility issues that need to be addressed first, the simplest and easiest route is to compile and implement an implementation plan. But the details of that plan are important, especially if you want to avoid the headaches of the “Windows as a service” model.

As always, the easiest upgrade path is of course via hardware replacement. Any device that is five years or older is an obvious candidate for recycling. Devices designed for Windows 10 and then downgraded to Windows 7 must be excellent candidates for in-place upgrades, after first checking that the systems have the latest BIOS / UEFI firmware updates.

For systems sold with Windows 8 licenses between 2013 and 2015 and then downgraded to Windows 7, you may be able to save some money by installing Windows 8.1 (no additional license required) and then using a third-party tool such as Classic Shell to replicate the appearance of Windows 7. If you do this, you will receive three years of free additional support, good until January 10, 2023.

For companies that opt ​​for a Windows 10 upgrade, a not so obvious factor is to consider which Windows 10 edition to implement. The standard choice for most companies is Windows 10 Pro, but I highly recommend considering an additional upgrade to the Enterprise version (or Education).

Yes, on Windows 10 Pro machines your administrators can postpone feature updates, but the Enterprise / Education support schedule is considerably longer: up to 30 months, as opposed to 18 months for Pro (for a description of the new support schedule, including a graph explaining how the new scheme works, see “Windows 10 Enterprise customers now get Linux-like support.”)

The other advantage of switching to the Enterprise / Education editions is the availability of a new support offering called Desktop App Assure. If you encounter a compatibility issue during the upgrade, you must submit a support ticket and receive technical support to resolve the issue.

For most companies, the subscription options for Windows Enterprise E3 and E5 here are probably the easiest and cheapest.

Whichever option you choose, now it’s time to get to work. That ticking sound will be deafening after January 14, 2020.

RELATED AND PREVIOUS COVERAGE