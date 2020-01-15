Enlarge / A man looks at the start screen for the “new” Windows 7 platform when it was launched in October 2009. Microsoft has dropped support, but the operating system lives on.

We’re here to bury Windows 7, not to praise it. Microsoft’s expanded support for the Windows 7 operating system ends today. On October 13, 2013, Microsoft discontinued the sale of Windows 7, which was first released in 2009. Systems with pre-installed Windows 7 ended selling three years later in 2016. It has a long lifespan and may survive Windows 10 and later, a few remaining instances of Windows 8.

However, it seems that most companies are in no hurry to drop the no longer supported Microsoft operating system based on a poll by the corporate company for content delivery. A survey of 100 companies based in the United States and the United Kingdom found that 53 percent of companies have not yet completed or have not yet migrated from Windows 7 to Windows 10.

The continued presence of Windows 7 was more prevalent in the UK, where two-thirds of companies still use the operating system on at least some devices. US companies are more likely to move on. 40 percent said they still have Windows 7. However, a tenth of those surveyed had no idea whether Windows 7 was still running on devices in their company.

There are numerous signs that Windows 7, especially in the public sector, is even more widespread. The IRS was still working in 2015 to upgrade its computers from Windows XP to Windows 7. If you visit a public computer library or government office, you can see Windows 7 systems that still handle a lot of the workload. And let’s not even talk about doctor’s offices, hospitals, and all the medical devices that run on Windows 7.

Microsoft has offered lifelines to companies that are not yet ready to migrate, similar to Windows XP: A paid, extended support package that companies this year $ 25 per device with Windows 7 Enterprise and $ 50 per Windows 7 Pro PC will cost. Support costs will double each year and are $ 100 per Windows 7 Enterprise license and $ 200 per Windows 7 Pro license.

You can see this as a strong incentive for rapid migration. Given the fees that large corporations and government agencies pay to maintain Windows XP support, this is sure to be a significant revenue stream for Microsoft as well. In 2015, the U.S. Navy paid $ 9 million to Microsoft to continue supporting Windows XP, Office 2003, Exchange 2003, and Server 2003. This agreement provided the opportunity to continue support until 2017 for up to $ 30,842,980.

However, the greatest danger is in “zombie” systems that continue to live without support. In 2017, Microsoft was forced to release an emergency patch for Windows XP and other unsupported versions of Windows because WannaCry broke destructive malware, also because hospitals and other critical organizations continued to use these operating systems.