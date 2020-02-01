Windows 7 gets a final update for the road

Have you heard about this little thing called Space Force? If so, it’s probably by ridicule; the last branch of the US Army has not been short of it since it was launched at the end of last year. At least it had a better week than Intel, who had to release a patch for a patch for his patch of his ZombieLoad problem. Say that five times quickly.

This week we also looked at the most common Mac malware, at least according to the statement from antivirus company Kaspersky. What makes Shlayer impressive is how widespread it is despite the fact that it is relatively simple. And we profile Senator Mark Warner, an unusually sophisticated critic of Big Tech and voice of reason in the Senate Intelligence Commission. His colleague Elizabeth Warren is president and has issued an ambitious plan to combat disinformation in the 2020 elections.

Every browser moves to embrace more privacy, but they all disagree on how to do this. Well, Chrome in particular does not agree. We looked at how easy it would be to stop Stingray monitoring and why this is still so unlikely. And while your smartphone has built-in encryption, you can always do more to ensure that this overtime works for you. Here’s how.

And that’s not all! Every Saturday we finalize the security and privacy stories that we have not discussed in depth or about which we have reported in depth, but which you think you should know. Click on the headlines to read them and stay safe there.

Microsoft officially withdrew support for Windows 7 almost two weeks ago, which means that there are no more updates forever. OK, well, maybe only one; this week the company found a solution for a bug that turned people’s desktop backgrounds into a black void. You could read this as a reflexive metaphor of Windows 7 given the recent end of life, but it was actually the cause of the last round of security updates that the operating system received before Microsoft turned it out to see it on a flaming stake. It’s really hard to say goodbye.

Kudos for this week to motherboard and PC Mag, who together have further uncovered the dark practices of security company Avast. The antivirus provider collected user data – if they had logged in, although the process of doing this seems obscure – and turned to sell it through a subsidiary called Jumpshot. Forbes had previously reported the connection in December, but Motherboard and PC Mag obtained insider documents that described the operation in-depth. (WIRED parent company Condé Nast was apparently a customer.) By the end of the week, Avast had decided to stop collecting and selling user data and to complete Jumpshot completely.

The Silk Road story is not over yet. After arresting “Variety Jones”, mentor for the dark web operator, Ross Ulbricht, just over four years ago, the Justice Department finally closed the case with a guilty plea. Jones, whose real name is Roger Thomas Clark, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to spread drugs. He will receive a maximum of 20 years in prison if he is convicted in May; Ulbricht is currently serving a life sentence.

Look, we get it. Being hacked can be embarrassing, especially if you have reputation interests to uphold. But that is no excuse for the United Nations, which, according to a new report from The New Humanitarian, had hacked “dozens” of their servers, affecting personnel data, health insurance policies and commercial contract data. The attacks started last summer; the UN didn’t tell anyone, not even the workers. This further endangers those victims and also speaks badly about the UN’s skills in crisis management. Which, you know, it’s the UN.

Not long after a report that Saudi Arabia appears to have hacked Jeff Bezos’ iPhone – which the kingdom denies – there is a new Citizen Lab investigation indicating that a similar attempt might be aimed at a New York Times reporter. NYT Beirut office chief Ben Hubbard, who also wrote a book about the rise of Saudi crown prince Mohammad bin Salman, received a suspicious text in June 2018. It contained a link that led to a site with previous Saudi hacking efforts.

