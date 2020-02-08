Windows 7 bug prevents users from shutting down or restarting computers

Image via @Trendswood

A strange bug of unknown origin has hit Windows 7 computers this week, according to multiple reports online.

Windows 7 users have reported that they receive a pop-up message that says “You do not have permission to shut down this computer” whenever they try to shut down or restart their systems.

The cause of the bug is unknown at the time of writing.

For the past two days, users have been scratching their heads for solutions to the problem. The good news is that they have found at least one temporary solution and an unofficial solution to solve the problem.

The temporary solution

A simple solution has been found by a user on Reddit. The solution requires no scripting or OS system hacks and can be performed by any Windows 7 user.

The disadvantage is that they have to go through these steps every time they want to shut down or restart their PC.

Step 1: Create another administrator account.

Step 2: Log in to that account (or another administrator account that was already on the system).

Step 3: Log in again with the standard admin account.

Step 4: Normal shutdown or restart.

“This is not a solution, but a solution,” the user warned on Reddit.

The unofficial solution

A more permanent way around this bug has been suggested by different users on Reddit and by IT support company Quick Heal.

The fix has been confirmed by many users and works as follows:

Step 1: Press Windows + R to open the Run window.

Step 2: Type gpedit.msc and press enter.

Step 3: In the Group Policy Editor window, go to: Computer Configuration> Windows Settings> Security Settings> Local Policies> Security Options.

Step 4: In the right panel of the Security options option, search and double click on “User account management: run all administrators in Admin Approval mode“

Step 5: Select in the new window Switch.

Step 6: Open the Run window, but type this time ‘gpupdate / force“and press enter. This updates all group policies.

Step 7: Restart or shut down your system normally.

Windows 7 reached the official end of life (EOL) on January 14, 2020 and is not scheduled to receive new fixes.

Microsoft made an exception to this rule last month when it offered a solution to a bug that broke the background display for Windows 7 users.

Because booting and shutting down your computer is a more important OS function than background support, Microsoft will most likely have to make an exception and deliver a second post-EOL update soon.