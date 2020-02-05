Windows 10X: news, rumors, features, differences and more

During the Surface event last year, Microsoft announced a new, lighter version of its Windows 10 operating system called Windows 10X. It is designed for use with the upcoming Microsoft Surface Neo dual-screen devices and products similar to the ThinkPad X1 Fold that were unveiled at CES 2020.

Windows 10X differs a little from Windows 10. It has been redesigned with a much more modern and elegant look and was specially developed for devices with two screens. Here’s everything we know about Windows 10X.

Price and release date

Windows 10X is not new operating system software in itself, but a new “expression” of Windows 10, which was specially developed for devices with two screens. Contrary to what you currently get with Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home, this means that Windows 10X is not a Windows variant that you can purchase yourself. Instead, it will be pre-installed on dual-screen devices like the Surface Neo.

However, Microsoft hasn’t said much about when the release of Windows 10X could be expected. However, since we know that dual-screen devices such as the Surface Neo will be available from “holiday 2020”, we expect 10X to be launched together with the Surface Neo.

We may learn more about the operating system during the annual Build Developer conference in Seattle, May 19-21. Another earlier way to learn more about Windows 10X is the Microsoft 365 Developer Day, which takes place online on February 11th at 8:30 a.m.

What are the major new features in Windows 10X?

As you probably suspected, Windows 10X and Windows 10 are two sides of the same coin. Elements such as the taskbar or the start menu are shared by both, even if they are displayed differently in the user interfaces. Of course, some important changes and features have been introduced in Windows 10X that make it a unique experience compared to Windows 10.

First, there is support for different postures. When the keyboard of a Windows 10X is flipped up to lie on part of the lower screen, the rest of the second screen becomes a “wonder bar” that provides quick access to tools, shortcuts and useful settings. This is a unique feature built into Windows 10X and not available in Windows 10.

Accordingly, there is a new start menu for this dual screen setup in Windows 10X. The start menu under Windows 10X has been revised to optimize productivity. There is now a search bar at the top and no “Live Tiles” appear in Windows 10. Instead, you’ll find a list of static icons, a list of the most common apps, and recommendations below. that are updated dynamically.

Windows 10X also has a new taskbar and a new action center. This new taskbar is a bit more adaptable and can change depending on the user experience. According to Microsoft’s teaser videos, we know that the taskbar is minimalistic and has a lever that can be used to pull it up when needed. Apps in the taskbar, pinned items, are also more centered in Windows 10X. Windows Central’s Zac Bowden reports that the taskbar adapts to the behavior of Windows 10 when a keyboard and mouse are connected to a Windows 10X system.

According to Neowin’s reports, the Action Center in Windows 10X seems to have become a lot easier. This includes sliders for tone and brightness as well as smaller icons for various system settings. The design also appears to have been influenced by Microsoft’s Fluent design styles with rounded corners and a glass-like aero look.

In other areas that have been improved in Windows 10X, a new lock screen has been added. As soon as you turn on a Windows 10X device, Windows Hello authentication is automatically displayed. You can also enjoy dynamic background images and a “Modern File Explorer” that can be integrated directly into OneDrive, as well as a more modern appearance.

How do apps work on Windows 10X?

The most important part of Windows 10X is how applications use the Surface Neo’s dual screens. Whether it’s applications that provide seamless access to content or multitasking with two screens, it’s about translating Windows 10 for two screens.

Windows 10X will of course continue to offer all of your Windows 10 or Win32 applications, including Microsoft Office. Microsoft even says developers don’t have to do anything special for apps to work properly on Windows 10X. Regardless of what it is, the app should automatically adapt to one-window or two-window mode.

However, Microsoft hopes developers will find unique ways their apps can take advantage of the two screens and other unique features of Windows 10X. The company has already released an SDK for the dual-screen Surface Duo Android smartphone and has confirmed that an SDK for Windows 10X will be available shortly.

Where do you see Windows 10X?

It is common knowledge that Windows 10X is designed for dual-screen devices. Recent leaks, however, suggest that future conventional laptops and tablets may also get some of the features of Windows 10X. This could include a system tray lever system and a system tray similar to the pull-up dock in iPadOS. However, Microsoft has not officially confirmed this.

What we do know is that the structure of Windows 10X is designed to keep many of the basic elements of the Windows 10 operating system intact while still working efficiently with a multi-screen product. The success of the Surface Neo (and future similar products) relies on the ability of Windows 10X to take advantage of the unique features of the new form factor.

Does Windows 10X refer to the Windows Core operating system?

Windows Core OS is the modular system that enables the unique design of Windows 10X. Core OS has also been used for other Windows 10 expressions, e.g. B. for Xbox, HoloLens 2 and Surface Hub 2. These different form factors would not necessarily work well if Microsoft only installed Windows 10 on them something like Core OS.

The core operating system uses some of the most basic and useful Windows 10 subsystems and enables them to be reinterpreted for these various form factors. Windows 10X, which will be used on the upcoming Surface Neo, is just one of these new Windows 10 features. It is also said that Microsoft has delayed the release of the Surface Hub 2X, just to possibly focus on working on the Windows 10X dual-screen side.

Will Windows 10X replace Windows 10?

Windows 10X is not a replacement for Windows 10. However, Microsoft points out that an upgrade from Windows 10 to 10X is not possible.

With the unveiling of Microsoft’s first foldable dual-screen device, Windows 10X was explicitly designed to take advantage of all the unique features that are only offered in dual-screen products like the Surface Neo. It is not yet known whether this is a device that competes directly with Windows 10-based options such as the Surface Pro. Given that Windows 10 reaches nearly 1 billion active devices, the operating system is unlikely to be out of date soon.

