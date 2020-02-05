Windows 10 users experience problems with the built-in search function

On February 5, many Windows 10 users were unable to use the Windows Search service built into the operating system. When they click on the search box in the operating system, users get an empty gray or black box.

Some report that when they disconnect Bing from their search results, they can see the Windows search results again.

I use Windows 10 1909 and start with the empty box problem. Bing.com has no problems with me. I have tried several of Microsoft’s suggested solutions to search problems in Windows Search, but I have not had any luck so far.

I asked Microsoft what is going on and when / how they expect to solve the problem. No word back so far.

In recent years, Microsoft has been working to unite and personalize its search experience in Office 365, Windows and Bing. Microsoft’s plan was to use the search box “in a consistent, prominent place in Edge, Bing, Windows and Office apps, so search is always one click away”. The company supercharged the search box to make it easier for users to find people, related content, app commands, and more before they actually start typing in the search box, because it is contextually aware and offers proactive search results and suggestions.

When users are logged into their Microsoft business account, Microsoft Search in Bing (formerly Bing for Business) acts as an intranet search and documents, contacts, and other business information will come up through the Bing search engine.

Microsoft recently announced a (very poor) plan to hijack the Chrome browsers of Office 365 ProPlus users with an automatic Microsoft Search in Bing extension that will change users’ search engines to Bing. Administrators can pre-block this extension using these steps. Microsoft plans to roll out this extension in certain countries from mid-February and plans to bring it to Firefox at a later date, despite protests and complaints from many users and administrators.

Update (12:30 p.m. ET): I still can’t use Windows Search. Neither are many of the people I see responding to Twitter. The MSFT365Status account on Twitter has posted a few vague updates about what is happening.

First, that account said that Microsoft was “investigating a potential access and latency issue with multiple Microsoft 365 services.” (That was a few hours ago.) Then, the account said they “redirected user connections and validated that the impact of MO203172 has been resolved.” (That was an hour ago.)

Update (1 p.m. ET): A Microsoft spokesperson says the problem should be solved for most people now. You must restart your PC – at least once. In my case, the third reboot was the charm. No idea about what caused the problem or how Microsoft wants to prevent this in the future.