Windows 10 settings: when repairing and tweaking, when you leave your PC alone

Some tweaks just aren’t worth it.

Tweaking or not tweaking? That is the eternal question, especially for those who have years of experience with Windows PCs.

All that hands-on time is both a blessing and a curse, it turns out. As Windows has evolved, many of the tips, tricks, and secrets that were once essential to improving performance and reliability are no longer relevant.

And yet those lessons, once learned, are difficult to finish. This is particularly the case when habits are based on traumatic experiences, such as a failed BIOS update that bricked a Windows PC, or when your favorite system adjustments are engraved in your memory such as the pilot’s flight checklist.

As Windows 10 has evolved in recent years, I have paid a lot of attention to readers’ feedback and have compiled this list of outdated ideas that are still persistently popular.

It is OK to update your firmware

One of my most common recommendations for people upgrading to Windows 10 is checking for system firmware updates. This is especially important when working with a system designed before the release of Windows 10 in 2015. As I learned from the problems readers have told me, various manufacturers have released firmware updates in the months following that launch, specifically to address the upgrade issues.

The problem is that too many people are absolutely petrified at the prospect of updating their system firmware. This is especially true for people who have been using PCs for decades and who have terrible memories of “assembling” a PC with a BIOS update that goes wrong.

In the 1990s and 2000s, that was a legitimate concern, because BIOS code was stored in rewritable flash memory on the motherboard. On that type of PC, flashing the BIOS often had to restart with an MS-DOS drive, and if the process didn’t go smoothly, you had to worry about DIP switches on the motherboard and hope you could recover.

Modern PCs no longer use a BIOS, but instead start the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI). On UEFI-based PCs, the portion of firmware hosted on the motherboard is relatively small and simple; it’s his job to find the EFI partition and load the UEFI code stored there, and then find the boot loader.

Starting with Windows 8 in 2012, Windows uses an update mechanism that delivers update packages to a known system location; the UEFI firmware then installs the update package itself after a restart. This architecture makes UEFI updates much more reliable than those old BIOS updates, with error control mechanisms that can automatically reverse failed changes.

The UEFI platform processes updates directly, making failed updates much less likely.

Credit: Microsoft Docs

Basically, firmware updates on all but the oldest PCs no longer have to be feared. If they are not delivered automatically through Windows Update, it is worth checking the manufacturer’s support site for firmware updates before each major software update.

Don’t mess with the page file

Since the earliest days, Windows has used a page file (sometimes referred to as a paging file *), a hidden file in the root of the system drive that caches memory pages for quick access. In the past, this hidden file was sometimes called the swap file **, and the primary purpose was to provide virtual memory so that apps didn’t crash when your physical memory was full.

For a clean installation, Windows 10 sets the page file to be managed automatically. This is best practice and I recommend that you leave that institution exactly where it is. To view your current settings, click in the search box or press Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box and enter the command systemproperties performance (without spaces). This opens the Performance Options dialog box. Click the Advanced tab, and then click Change in the Virtual Memory section to open the dialog shown here.

Although you can change the size of a page file, I do not recommend it.

The option to automatically manage the page file as standard (1) is selected. If you clear that check box, you have access to options to change the page file for the selected drive (2) and shows how much space is being used (3).

You can still find well-meaning but misleading online advice to tweak the page file in two ways: Some people claim that you can free up disk space by completely removing the page file (for example, if you have 32 GB of physical memory and probably don’t need virtual memory) ). Others recommend setting it to a fixed size so that you do not experience a performance hit when it automatically resizes.

Neither is a good idea, for the simple reason that the role of the page file has evolved in the Windows 10 era. In addition to enabling virtual memory, the page file provides a place for crash dump files that are created when Windows experiences a Blue Screen of Death.

It is possible to propose edge cases in which adjusting the page file makes sense (hello, commentators!), But those examples are naturally rare.

* The official documentation on docs.microsoft.com, which was updated just a few weeks ago, calls it a page file; the Windows dialog, which is more than 20 years old, calls it a paging file.

** Because Microsoft likes to confuse its customers, Windows 10 actually contains a small file named swapfile.sys. It contains pages of memory exchanged from so-called modern apps and has nothing to do with system-wide virtual memory settings. Although you can adjust a registry setting to manage this file, I can’t think of a reason why a rational person would want to do this.

Let defragmentation take care of itself

In the dark middle ages of the PC era, hard disk defragmentation was one of the most important performance-enhancing tasks you could do to speed up your PC. The combination of a slow storage bus, slow rotating disk speeds and stupid file systems meant that regular rearranging of the physical placement of files on the disk actually had a noticeable impact.

Over the years, two remarkable things have happened in the Windows ecosystem. System storage has become dramatically faster, especially as solid-state disks have replaced conventional hard disks and Microsoft technicians have become better at automatically managing the data on all those types of disks.

In Windows 10, the Defrag.exe command is now officially called Defragment and Optimize Drives. It is executed automatically as part of a scheduled task. On conventional hard drives, Defrag does what it has always done, rearranging data so that it can be retrieved most efficiently. On SSDs, where traditional defragmentation activity does not apply, Defrag executes the Trim command, which clears blocks of storage that are no longer in use and can be freed for new data.

(The real old-timers in the audience will remember the MS-DOS Defrag utility, with its rough but enchanting Tetris-style rendering of colored blocks that shifted to represent files being defragmented. The icon for the Defrag.exe command still contains those colorful blocks.)

Type the status of all currently available disks Defragment in the search box, and then click Defragment and optimize disks in the results list. The list of volumes displayed in the Optimize disks window clearly indicates the media type and defragmentation / optimization status for each.

The Defragment and Optimize tool works automatically. You should not intervene manually.

The most important thing is that all this defragmentation and optimization is done automatically. You can run the Defrag.exe command whenever you want to inspect the status of each local disk and confirm that everything is working as expected. But you do not have to intervene manually.

Delete your registry cleaner

This specific class of what I called “snake software” has declined in popularity in recent years. But it’s not dead yet, which is a shame.

The concept behind utilities for cleaning up the registry is simple. It starts with the conviction that the Windows registry is a chaotic mess and then jumps over that assumption that clearing unnecessary or unused registry entries can magically speed up daily activities and prevent crashes.

Now all kinds of logical criticisms can be made of the Windows registry. It is indeed sometimes messy. But the idea that software can magically identify unnecessary and unwanted entries in this configuration database is charmingly strange. And the idea that you can improve performance by removing one or more registry entries left by a sloppy removal program is certainly illogical.

I have never seen a registry cleaner that could justify its existence with factual data that demonstrated performance improvements. On the other hand, I have seen several examples of PCs that were damaged or crashed due to aggressive ‘cleanup’, which removed useful registry keys.

If someone offers you a registry cleaner, just say no.

Try not to obsess about telemetry

I hear much less about telemetry nowadays than a few years ago, when a handful of poorly informed commentators gathered truckloads of page views by interfering with Microsoft “spying” on PCs with Windows 10.

The reality is much more prosaic. Like most software companies in our hyper-connected world, Microsoft relies on a steady stream of data to determine how well its products work. With more than 900 million PCs running Windows 10, having that data in real time is essential to identify problems in the ecosystem, especially those with errors in the automatic update process.

To be honest, that first burst of negative publicity did inspire some welcome transparency from Redmond. All information collected as part of the telemetry process is now fully documented and with a Diagnostic Data Viewer app you can inspect all data sent to Microsoft telemetry servers. For business customers, Microsoft has even documented what it calls a Windows Restricted Traffic Limited Functionality Baseline to minimize Windows connections with Microsoft services.

Microsoft has also simplified telemetry data settings along the way. The default setting for all editions of Windows 10 is Full, which means that the uploaded data contains some anonymous details about app usage. If you are concerned about possible unintended leaks of personal data, go to Settings> Privacy> Feedback and Diagnostics and change the Diagnostic and Usage Data setting to Basic.

That switch is not enough for some people who recommend a scorched group of institutions that disable telemetry-related services and tasks. Of course, a cottage industry of small utility developers has emerged to automate those settings, which can have a number of unfortunate side effects, including blocking access to updates.

If you are really worried about privacy, there is a long list of settings to adjust and behavior to adjust, and telemetry data is pretty far below that list. See my “Windows 10 Privacy Guide: How to Take Control” for more information.

Do you have additional items for this list? Feel free to leave a comment below or use the contact form (click on the envelope icon next to my line) to send me a private message. If you want an answer, you must state your correct e-mail address; that information is not used for other purposes.