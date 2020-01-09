Windchill could drop below zero on Friday night

Loading...

Shutterstock

CASPER, Wyo. – Much of West Wyoming remains under a winter weather report until Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is still expected in what is now the western part of the state, spreading late into the night to North Wyoming, East of the Divide.

The NWS Casper forecast today provides a 20 percent chance of snow between 1pm and 2pm. Mostly sunny, otherwise with a maximum of 32. Airy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 17 miles per hour, with gusts of up to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight a 20 percent chance of snow after 11:00 pm with increasing clouds and a low at 9:00 am.

Look for a noisy sky Friday through mid-morning, then clear up gradually, with a high near 22. Showers of up to zero.

The north wind on Friday is expected to be 6 to 13 miles per hour and will be southwest on Friday afternoon. Winds could break up to 20 miles an hour. Friday night is forecast to be mostly clear with a low of around 11. Wind chill values ​​of up to -10. Airy, with a southwest wind of 14 to 22 miles an hour, with gusts as high as 33 miles an hour.

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny, with a maximum of 32. Windy, with a southwest wind of 30 to 40 km / h, with gusts of 40 km / h. Saturday night – mostly cloudy, with a low point around 5pm. Windy, with a southwest wind around 26 km / h, with gusts up to 24 km / h.

Heavy snowfall is possible in the west on Saturday. Saturday between Rock Springs and Casper is very windy. Bitter cold temperatures until Tuesday and beyond, next week.

The coldest area is in the east and north, where record low and coldest temperatures are possible.