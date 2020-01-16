Wind still freezes for Thu., 50% chance of snow Fr. night

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City Act)

CASPER, Wyo. – Today’s forecast from the National Weather Service predicts a sunny sky and a high at 45. Airy, with a south-southwest wind of 7 to 12 miles an hour, rising to 16 to 21 miles an hour in the afternoon. Winds could break up to 26 miles an hour.

Make sure that it is mostly clear on Thursday evening, with low temperatures around 34 degrees. Airy, with a southwest wind 17 to 21 miles an hour, with gusts as high as 26 miles an hour.

Friday, 30% chance of rain and snow before 1:00 p.m., then chance of rain between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., then chance of rain and snow after 3:00 p.m. Otherwise partly sunny, with a maximum of 41. Windy conditions, with southwest winds from 22 to 28 miles per hour and possible gusts of up to 36 miles per hour. Friday night the chance of snow increases to 50% before midnight. Low temperatures are forecast around 17. Fresh snow of less than half an inch possible.

Saturday seems partly sunny, with a high at 33 and night lows at 22 degrees.

Sunday usually requires sunny conditions with a high of almost 37.