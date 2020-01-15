Wind River takes over Star Lab to improve its Linux security

Once upon a time, Wind River was best known as a leading embedded operating system (VxWorks) and Linux (Wind River Linux) company. It still is. But things have changed. Now customers want their devices to work in the world of Internet of Things (IoT) and that requires much better security. That is why Wind River has just taken over the Linux security company Star Lab.

Star Lab brings its Titanium Security Suite to the table of Wind River. It uses a threat model that assumes that an attacker gets root (admin) access to your system, but makes it harder for them to harm your system. It also offers a secure virtual machine (VM) hypervisor, Crucible. Star also has a secure boot program, which ensures that the firmware and boot code of a device has not been maliciously altered or manipulated.

Wind River takes the ideas inherent in this to protect its own embedded operating system offering. It realizes that although historically embedded devices have functioned separately, with the emergence of IoT and remotely monitored / autonomously controlled industrial and transportation systems, its systems need better protection. Hence the takeover.

Such as Jim Douglas, president and CEO of Wind River:

The Star Lab offering is a perfect addition to and expansion of the Wind River portfolio and focuses on a growing trend where Linux cyber security and anti-sabotage capabilities become a requirement in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense and industry. Our customers want to create security-based differentiation in their product lines using a multi-layered security approach; By combining the security and Linux-related strengths of both companies, we are convinced that we will be able to immediately deliver more value and a competitive advantage.

Irby Thompson, CEO of Star Lab, who will stay, added: “Like Wind River, the Star Lab portfolio was launched with the sole purpose of building products that are uncompromising in their ability to protect mission-critical systems.” Star Lab also continues its offer to its current space and defense customers.

This is a combination that should help Wind River become a leader in the growing IoT business – a market, unfortunately, which unfortunately is missing in companies that place safety first.

