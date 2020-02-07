Wilson and Halabi: How global health rules are challenged by coronavirus

A Guinean health worker wears a protective suit at an Ebola treatment center in Conakry in December 2014. Are the rules struggling with the corona virus struggling with the World Health Organization, are the rules being applied correctly and with care?

It is the 19th century. Cholera repeatedly breaks out in Europe. Gates are closed to prevent the disease from spreading. International trade comes to a halt. By 1851, in an effort to create rules for the future management of such outbreaks to help prevent the spread of diseases but also to protect world trade, European countries are adapting the International Sanitary Conventions. In 1969 this became the International Health Regulations (IHR).

It is 2003. The outbreak of SARS has spread from China to Canada. The International Heath Regulations are outdated and do not apply to SARS. Although it has no explicit authority to do this, the World Health Organization (WHO) provides travel advice for Toronto. SARS and travel advice together cost the Toronto economy an estimated $ 1 billion.

It is 2005. In light of criticism of SARS management and the growing threats of new and emerging diseases, the WHO updates the IHR to be relevant to a modern world. The purpose of these regulations is to prevent the spread of diseases AND to avoid unnecessary interference with international traffic and trade – thereby making an explicit link between health crises and the economy. The regulations impose new requirements on countries to report potential “public health emergencies of international importance” and to be able to prepare and respond to them. The IHR also outlines how the WHO will decide whether an event is a global emergency and what it can do to manage it.

There is some concern that these rules will not be applied fairly, that poorer countries will ultimately devote scarce public health resources to early warning systems for richer countries.

It is 2014. Ebola breaks out in West Africa and the WHO declares a public health emergency of international importance. However, the fear of inequality in the application of the IHR seems justified, as many conclude that the WHO is slowly recognizing the severity of the outbreak, declaring a global health emergency or providing the necessary support to African countries.

It is 2020. A new outbreak of coronavirus is being identified in China related to SARS. The WHO declares this as a public health emergency of international care. However, prior to the declaration of the emergency, the widespread fear of the virus and the absence of WHO guidelines lead to different countries taking their own actions to prevent the disease from crossing their borders. Air Canada, for example, stops all flights to China; other airlines follow this example. Countries restrict travel to and from China.

It is the 19th century again.

Global rules are needed to combat global health threats. The world needs to work together in a coordinated way to reduce the spread of diseases and to ensure that no excessive harmful measures are taken. The IHR are the most important rules that we must prepare for and deal with emergencies such as the corona virus. However, like any international agreement, they have limitations.

When looking at the response to the coronavirus outbreak, it is important to check the following: will the WHO apply the same measures to limit a public health emergency coming from a powerful country like China, as in less powerful countries ? This may include discouraging traveling to affected regions in China, which can have significant economic consequences. The perception that there are two sets of rules, one for poor countries and one for richer countries, could paralyze the IHR.

Will countries adhere to or exceed WHO guidelines? There are already signs that the latter is happening, for example because different countries restrict travel to China, which undermines a core purpose of the treaty. And what impact will the outbreak have on the global economy, and was the IHR successful in reducing this damage while helping control the spread of the virus? This critical question remains unanswered.

The international health regulations are not perfect, but they are better than no rules at all. The coronavirus outbreak will be an important test for the WHO and the IHR to maintain confidence in this agreement and to demonstrate that the rules are both applied fairly and are effective. Although the challenges are significant, the global community needs these rules to succeed.

Kumanan Wilson is a physician at The Ottawa Hospital and a member of the University of Ottawa Center for Health Law, Policy and Ethics. He is currently a consultant with the World Health Organization in the field of IHR (2005). Sam Halabi, JD, MPhil, is a scholar at the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University. He is the editor of Global Management of Infectious Disease after Ebola (Oxford University Press 2015).

