Willow and Nelle have an argument with the General Hospital this week. Credit: ABC

General Hospital spoilers reveal that a week of big events is ahead. There is a lot at stake in a lawn war if things come to a head.

Marcus Taggert (Real Andrews) returned to Port Charles last week. He was exposed as Jordan’s (Briana Nicole Henry) old partner. She needs help after a Corinthos truck has been kidnapped. Will Taggert be able to give the PCPD the help they need?

Laura (Genie Francis) has expressed interest in building the waterfront. In the General Hospital promo video, she can be seen on the docks with Sonny (Maurice Benard), Jason (Steve Burton) and Mike (Max Gail). It looks like she was shot in some kind of mob violence.

Spencer (Nicolas Bechtel) is back at General Hospital this week. Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) visit him at the boarding school. What should be a happy reunion turns into something that causes trouble. Spencer tells his father that he is no better than Valentin (James Patrick Stuart).

Speaking of Valentin Cassadine, he will have his hands full this week. From the release from prison at the PCPD to his interview with Nina (Cynthia Watros), everything is different. Could he be preparing to leave Port Charles?

Michael (Chad Duel) reveals that he loves Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) at General Hospital this week. It comes out when he tries to break up with her to protect her. No one is safe with his family under attack. In his attempt to be noble, he misses the fact that he loves her.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is not happy that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) interferes with her situation with Brad (Parry Shen). There is cause for concern about retaliation in their crazy history. The secret that Wiley is Jonah is being torn open, but for now everything is under wraps. Will Willow be in danger after telling Nelle she’s happy not to be a mother?

General Hospital airs ABC on weekdays.