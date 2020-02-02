Willie O’Ree about racism in hockey: “I think it will take a while before it’s over”

As part of the month of Black History, the American embassy premiered with the documentary WILLIE, a film about the life of Willie O’Ree, the first black NHL hockey player. O’Ree was in Ottawa to participate in a panel discussion after the film in the Horticulture Building on Sunday.

Ashley Fraser / Postmedia

Willie O’Ree, the first black player in the National Hockey League, cannot believe that racial statements are still being sprayed on the ice at the highest level of the sport.

“I thought we had come a long way, but it seems that we have gone one step forward and two steps back. I think it will be a while before it’s over. I don’t know if it will ever be over , “O’Ree said Sunday in a corner of the Horticulture Building in Lansdowne Park.

He had just finished a panel discussion about a documentary, Willie, showing his life and playing career that led to his introduction to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018.

“There are just a lot of racist, ignorant people who just can’t watch a player because of the abilities and skills they have,” O’Ree said. “One thing I learned from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is that he said:” Judge a person not on the color of his skin, but on the content of his character. “And there is a lot of truth to that, you know.”

O’Ree, who appeared in 45 games for the Boston Bruins in the late 1950s and early 1960s, answered a question about the latest incident of racism in the American Hockey League. A player received a five-match suspension for the use of a racial lie against an opponent during a match on January 20 – Martin Luther King Day in the US

“I had called every name in the book to me, not just from opposition players, but fans in the stands,” O’Ree said of his days when he broke the NHL in 1958.

“I shake my head when I hear of an incident between a player or a fan where the race has to come in.”

Black History Ottawa and the American embassy organized the event in Lansdowne. There was a viewing of the documentary before former NHL leader Anson Carter moderated the panel with O’Ree, NHL.com writer William Douglas, documentary director Laurence Mathieu-Leger and producer Bryant McBride.

ESPN streams the documentary in February, the Black History Month. O’Ree’s story will be shared with a huge audience.

“I’m just very grateful and honored to be alive to see it,” said the 84-year-old. He has watched the documentary nine times.

O’Ree was born in Fredericton, N.B., but has been living in a suburb of San Diego, California since 1967.

During the panel, a boy in the audience asked if O’Ree was being bullied so much that he wanted to give up his professional hockey dreams.

There was only one time, he said, when he played for the Bruins and during a warm-up before the game in Chicago, an opponent cut him over his ankles and made some racist remarks. It didn’t bother him, but during the game the opponent put the ends of his stick in O’Ree’s mouth and again made racial remarks. O’Ree, who lost his front teeth, said he broke his stick over the player’s head in retaliation before the banks disappeared.

O’Ree said he had sewn himself in the dressing room and the coach advised him not to come back because he feared the furious Chicago fans would be violent.

“I just bowed my head and I meditated and I told myself, Willie, if you want to leave the competition, it’s because you don’t have the ability or the skills to play. I don’t let a player get me out of my game, “he remembered.

He played pro hockey until he retired after the 1979 season.

O’Ree said that players who impose racial blemish should be suspended or fined, but he is most sad by the youngest players facing racial discrimination.

“I let 10 and 12 and 13 year old boys and girls, players of color, cry from the ice because even one of their own teammates had made a racial comment,” said O’Ree, adding referees to these incidents report and document.

“It is very disturbing for me and I just think there is a learning factor that we should take into account.”

O’Ree is confused by the level of intolerance shown by players and fans who express racial blemish on athletes, especially when professional hockey tries to capture a larger international audience.

“When I get up and look in the mirror, I don’t see a black or brown man,” O’Ree said, “just a man.”

[email protected]

twitter.com/JonathanWilling