Willie Nelson will host the live show ‘Come and Toke It’ on 4/20

Willie Nelson, the country’s patron saint of marijuana, will host a live variety show called “Come and Toke It” on April 20 or 4/20, the unofficial weed party.

The special stoner, Nelson’s fourth installment in his self-isolating Luck Reunion livestreams, will feature musical guests, comedians, chefs and cannabis experts “all in the comfort of their forties”, as well as Nelson himself, who promises to participate in the festivities.

The 4 hour 20 minute live broadcast, which takes place at 4:20 pm central time, will be broadcast via Twitch by Luck Reunion in association with Nelson’s Willie Reserve cannabis line. The livestream will also raise funds for the Last Prisoner project.

As evidenced by the special’s teaser, fans are encouraged to #PassLeft on social media during the broadcast, “perhaps the only chance in the world to drop tobacco with Willie Nelson from their bucket list.”

“Whether you participate or not, this is your chance to live the dream,” added Luck. “Luck will ask fans to post a video of themselves passing (whatever material they choose) to the left with the hashtags #ComeandTokeIt #PassLeft. A lucky participant will be randomly selected to speak to Willie himself, live, to move left and wish him an early birthday “in person” during the broadcast. “Nelson turns 87 on April 29.

“Come take it with me on 4/20 at 4:20 am (central time),” Nelson said in a statement. “There will be music and good times. And it’s for a good cause. “