Willie Nelson sings “Hello Walls” on “Colbert”: Watch

“Hello Walls” by Willie Nelson takes on a new meaning in the era of social distancing and quarantine. Country music legend and sons Lukas and Micah recorded a home version of the song, a 1961 hit for Faron Young, for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Shot on their Luck Ranch outside of Austin, Texas, the song begins with Nelson on the first verse and Lukas and Micah striving for exorbitant notes in the echoed “hello, hello” chorus. The sons each take their own verse before the elder Nelson brings it all home. He fine-tunes the final words, changing “her” to “we” to add a little black humor of self-isolation: “We must all stay together or else we will lose our heads / I have the feeling that we will be here long time. “

Willie and Lukas hosted a five-hour variety show online Monday in honor of the 4/20 marijuana vacation. “Come and Toke It” featured live performances by Kacey Musgraves, Patterson Hood, Langhorne Slim, Margo Price and more, as well as interviews and a bunch of signature lines from Willie Nelson.

Nelson will be 87 years old on April 29 and will release his new album First Rose of Spring on July 3.