Williams’ shooting target lifts hurricanes past Canucks

RALEIGH, N.C. – Justin Williams scored the winning goal in a shootout to lift the Carolina Hurricanes over the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Williams hit Thatcher Demko’s right post and gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead in the shootout. Carolina goalkeeper James Reimer then used his left path to stop Bo Horvat to win.

It was Williams’ second shootout winner in four games since returning to the Hurricanes after an extended off-season. Carolina, who has been 3-1 since the return of Williams, got goals in the regulation of Nino Niederreiter, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov while Reimer made 32 saves.

Elias Pettersson scored twice, Tyler Myers added a goal and Oscar Fantenberg and J.T. Miller each had two assists for Vancouver, whose five-game winning streak had broken off. Demko made 29 saves.

Pettersson scored the only goal of the first period when he fired a loose puck and lifted a shot past Reimer high into the net. The Hurricanes reacted with an energetic start to the second period, tying the score on a running backhander from Niederreiter and taking the lead when Aho scored after Jaccob Slavin’s hit teammate Warren Foegele hit the net.

The Canucks tied it up 2 for the second break by taking advantage when Slavin broke his stick while trying to start an outbreak from the Carolina zone. Vancouver eventually processed the puck for Oscar Fantenberg, who backhanded it to the front of the net where Myers hit it in the open net.

Svechnikov set the hurricanes back for 5:23 in the third period when he raced past Quinn Hughes and lifted a shot over Demko’s right shoulder. Pettersson tied it at the 9:06 mark of the third period when he struck a bad corner shot from Reimer and into the net.

Over time, Temko saved the tie when he stopped Teravainen with the shaft of his stick after a cross-ice feed from Brett Pesce.

COMMENTS

Hughes, the leader of the NHL rookie points, added to his total with an assist at the opening goal of the game. Hughes has 39 points on eight goals and 31 assists. The Canucks selected Hughes as the seventh overall in the 2018 NHL version. … Hurricane point leader Teravainen has a three-point streak, with six points on two goals and four assists during that time. The Canucks were not called for a penalty until 9:06 was left in the third period; the home crowd registered its disappointment with the performance throughout the match. … The hurricanes seemed to suffer a serious loss in the second period when Brett Pesce was hit in the wrist on a shot from the point. Pesce immediately collapsed on the ice soaked with blood before he could rush to the dressing room for treatment. But Pesce returned to the ice in the third period.

NEXT ONE

Canucks: visit Boston on Tuesday in the fourth of the five road games in a row.

Hurricanes: Tuesday in St. Louis for the opening game of a road trip with four games.