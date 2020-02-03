Williams: LRT has its hiccups, but it becomes world class

Passengers wait for the bus at St. Laurent Station due to a defective train at St. Laurent Station iJan. 16.

Jean Levac / Postmedia News

Is it me, or do LRT problems sound worse than they actually are?

I am a daily transit user who has made more than 160 journeys on the Confederation Line and my experience just does not seem to be reflected in daily news articles, social media messages or emails from transit organizations that I see. Perhaps I am one of the lucky ones, who chose years ago to move to a neighborhood adjacent to the planned Stage One and switched from daily driving. I walk to the station, never wait for more than seven minutes for a train and get into a room that is in the worst case as busy as highways that I use to take the city.

During all my travels during the typical rush hour, I was delayed twice, once on a train that was stopped at Parliament station for seven minutes because they had to take a line because of a handicapped train, and secondly on the 16 January detour R1 in the east where three buses would arrive every two to three minutes, and the journey from Hurdman platform to the third round of buses took less than 10 minutes.

I just don’t see it.

I do not detract from the seriousness of the problems that the line has experienced, especially at a young age, and I am delighted that the city and the maintenance company, RTM, JBA Corp. hired them to help them solve it. We have the start of a world-class system that, as soon as the Phase 2 east-west expansion comes online, represents the dreams I had as an Orléans resident in the 1990s.

What I do see are many friends, family and employees in the East and West who are struggling with the change brought about by the new system.

What I do see are many friends, family and employees in the East and West who are struggling with the change brought about by the new system. Once they were able to walk to the corner and get on an express bus early in the morning, where they could get an empty seat and comfortably read a book while being taken downtown, they now have to transfer between busy stations that are not designed as a terminus – which causes anxiety in the busy platforms. Change is difficult.

I heard the Transit committee about the shortcomings of reliability in the system and accountability, but the conversation that seems to be missing is increased timely and factual communication and a strong focus on change management to adjust our commuter traffic . We want to know at the start of our day whether our commute is affected without having to turn to third parties. We want to see better LRT and bus platform management to reduce anxiety and crowds.

I believe we are on the right track. I believe this is the start of a remarkable transportation system that will determine our city for decades to come. Yes, there are issues that need to be resolved and I am confident that the city and RTM will listen to the opinions of experts they have engaged. In the meantime, I recommend that you contact the commissioners for transit and tell them that we need communication and comfort in these difficult times, while we adapt to the changes that LRT has brought.

Finally, is it weird to have a favorite train? “Castor” for the win!

Dave Williams is an advocate of the community, member of a community association at the eastern end and director of service and marketing for a local real estate firm, not to mention a daily LRT driver. Twitter: @RedSignPromos