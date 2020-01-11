Williams destroys Anismiova to start the Pegula showdown

Loading...

“I was definitely in the zone today and it was one of those days,” said Williams. “I knew I was a really great player, so I knew I had to get out seriously.”

The American is also in the double final on Sunday with good friend Caroline Wozniacki, who had her own hopes for a first Auckland title, which Pegula ended with 3: 6: 6: 4: 6: 0 in the earlier semifinals.

Wozniacki has been at the tournament since 2015 but will be eliminated from the Australian Open later this month.

She had lost her previous two Auckland finals to Venus Williams in 2015 and Julia Görges in 2018.

“Caroline has had a great career … and I’m happy to have been able to play her before she retired, but I’m just happy about the win and I’m looking forward to the final,” said Pegula.

“I definitely knew that if I played defensively because it was the best in the world, I wouldn’t win this fight, so I knew I had to step in, take my chances and trust my game.”

Serena Williams, right, shakes hands with Amanda Anisimova, left, after her semi-final victory. Photo credit: Getty Images

Wozniacki, who returned the favor to Görges in the quarter-finals on Friday, prevailed in the first set, but 3-0 in the second.

However, Pegula’s leadership disappeared as quickly as she built it up, and Wozniacki struggled back with a 3-3 win. However, the American managed to break the former number one in the world in the last game of the set and send it to a decision maker.

It was then practically a one-way street in the third set when the American opened the field of play and led the Danes around and ran away with the encounter, which sealed her second chance to hit the ball with a forehand winner.