Will your work with Evgeni Nabokov be worth it? – The reporter

Loading...

SAN JOSE – A week after a shark victory over the Vancouver Canucks, interim coach Bob Boughner made a couple of decisions.

First, he was starting Aaron Dell for the team's next game against the Arizona Coyotes. Two, I wanted to give Martin Jones a few days to work closely with the new goalkeeper coach Evgeni Nabokov.

The time has come to see if the work has been worth it, as Jones will begin on Saturday when the Sharks receive the Stanley Cup defending champion, St. Louis Blues.

"A good opportunity for me to have a good practice time," Jones said of the last few days. "A lot of this were details, fundamentals, movements, to make sure I'm smart.

‘It is not a great review or change many things. It's just a good week to get a good job and make sure all the details are accurate. "

As much as the Sharks skaters have needed time to get used to Boughner's way of doing things, Jones needed time to restart his game after losing five consecutive starts from December 3 to 12 to fall to 12-13-1 In the season .

Jones was solid in a 3-1 Sharks defeat to the Nashville Predators on December 10, stopping 29 of 31 shots. But he was inconsistent otherwise, he was attracted in the games against Washington and Tampa Bay and fought to make timely saves in losses to Florida and the New York Rangers.

In that stretch of five games, Jones had a saving percentage of .853 and 4.64 goals against the average since the Sharks were 0-4-1. Of course, the skaters in front of Jones didn't offer much support, scoring only seven times in those five games. By entering on Saturday, Jones has a .888 savings percentage in 27 games this season.

PASS SEASONAL DIGITAL OFFER

If you have not already done so, we recommend you sign up for a digital subscription, which gives you access to all content on the Mercury News and East Bay Times websites. With your support, we can continue to bring these stories, and much more, to your screens. This is where to sign up for the season pass: Mercury News, East Bay Times.

With Dell starting against Arizona, Jones has had extra time to work with Nabokov and goalkeeper consultant Adam Francilia to help fine tune his game.

"Nabby and Adam came somehow deconstructed their game a bit," Boughner said. "I am not an archer, but I know that they worked on many movements that, when depressed, still have the ability to go from side to side." Your posture, that kind of thing. The details, the ins and outs of the goal.

"More than anything, it's an opportunity for him to sit down, readjust his game and get a good practice time."

In practice, Nabokov has clearly been more demonstrative and vocal in his instructions to Dell and Jones than his predecessor, Johan Hedberg, who was more discreet on the ice.

But "in terms of how they want you to play," Jones said, "it's not so drastically different."

Excuse me, that was Adam Francilia working with the goalkeepers https://t.co/CzVCU5ldcd

– Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) December 20, 2019

Before Friday's practice, Francilia was working with Dell and Jones using a medicine ball. Francilia would stand a few feet in front of one of the goalkeepers and throw the ball. That archer turned to his left and threw the ball to the other goalkeeper.

The exercise is intended in part to help a goalkeeper turn his head while turning his body. Jones wants to get to their places early and make sure he is ready for the shot.

"It's out of the box," Boughner said about Francilia's teachings. “You can see some of the things I was doing before practicing with medicine balls. I had the tow ropes (Thursday). It's very good with the little details. "

For full shark coverage, follow us on Flipboard.

Dell is likely to start Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights, and the Sharks (16-18-2) need every point. Upon entering Friday, they were seven points from the Western Conference playoff spot and were tied for sixth in the Pacific Division with the Los Angeles Kings.

"It's an opportunity for Jones to come back there again and again, make the saves he is supposed to do, and give the team a chance to win." That's all, "Boughner said." Try to limit bad goals, really. "

Injury Updates

Kevin Labanc is now considered to have hopes of playing the Blues after completing a full practice on Friday when he returned to the second line of the Sharks with Tomas Hertl and Joe Thornton.

Labanc had been considered doubtful to play this weekend after not skating on Thursday. Labanc was injured in Tuesday's game against the Arizona Coyotes and did not play the third period.

"I'm going to check with the coaches, but he looked pretty good out there for me." It took a whole practice, ”said Boughner. "He has hopes for tomorrow."

In the other shark attack lines, Patrick Marleau was on the top line with Logan Couture and Evander Kane, and Timo Meier was on the third line with Barclay Goodrow and Marcus Sorensen. The fourth line had Joel Kellman in the center with Stefan Noesen and Melker Karlsson on the wings.

Mario Ferraro, who scratched on Tuesday with a minor upper body injury, skated after Friday's practice and it is questionable to play against St. Louis.