Will Yasmeen go to jail in Coronation Street? The chef stabs Geoff and leaves him for useless

CORONATION Street’s Yasmeen will slash her abuser Geoff with a bottle upcoming 7 days and go away him for dead soon after he launches at her with a knife.

The Sunlight On the web exclusively unveiled that Yasmeen – who is played by Shelley King on the ITV cleaning soap – will be charged with tried murder. But will the lousy chef be located responsible and facial area a life in jail? Here’s every little thing you want to know about Yasmeen’s fate…

Yasmeen leaves Geoff for lifeless soon after hitting him in the neck with a wine bottle

Is Yasmeen going to prison in Coronation Road?

Corrie are yet to confirm irrespective of whether Yasmeen will be convicted for Geoff’s tried murder and place behind bars.

But points will not on the lookout excellent for the poor chef as she will struggle to get absolutely everyone to consider the abuse she has been suffering at the fingers of her husband.

But Yasmeen’s granddaughter Alya – who has been begging her to go away the abuser for months – will certainly be on her side.

Followers will also don’t forget that Yasmeen opened up to Eileen about Geoff trapping her in his magic box at the start out of the calendar year.

And Cathy witnessed Geoff abusing Yasmeen when he yelled at her for spending too extended at the outlets – without the need of realising Cathy was however in the house and listening.

But whether or not any of their accounts will be adequate to confirm Yasmeen’s innocence remains to be viewed, and lovers will have to tune in to uncover out no matter if the chef can establish she was acting in self-defence.

Geoff launches at Yasmeen with a knife

Why does Yasmeen bottle Geoff in Coronation Avenue?

Viewers know that Geoff’s coercive manage has steadily been having worse as he’s stripped Yasmeen off all her self-esteem and alienated her from her pals and relatives.

Spoilers have unveiled that Geoff will begin to realise he’s losing regulate of Yasmeen up coming week and ramp up his abuse by starving her and managing her every single move.

Viewers watched Yasmeen start off her preparations to escape as she packed a bag and hid it in a cupboard in the property.

But minor does Yasmeen know that Geoff was seeing her every transfer from the solution cameras he’s set up.

Yasmeen is also established to irritate her husband following week by confronting him about the escorts he is been sleeping with when Dr Gaddas informs her she has chlamydia .

But Geoff doesn’t like remaining questioned and launches at Yasmeen with a enormous knife, leaving Yasmeen cowering in the corner.

Yasmeen picks up a wine bottle to defend herself and hits him, slashing his neck with the broken shards of glass.

Yasmeen then stares in shock at Geoff as he keels about on the ground with blood pouring from his neck, before ringing 999 and telling the operator that her husband is useless.

Yasmeen then assaults Geoff with a bottle in self-defence and cuts open his neck

What has Shelley King reported about the attack in Corrie?

Talking about the instant Yasmeen lashes out at Geoff with the wine bottle, Shelley King reported: “He has a bottle of wine on the table and foodstuff, he won’t supply her anything at all. All she wants is to take in some thing and hug him.

“She needs him to forgive her. She is not pondering coherently, she has not eaten for two and a 50 percent times adequately.

“What she does is respond like a wounded cornered animal she just desires it all to quit, she defends herself she does not attack him but it is him who finishes up bleeding on the kitchen area ground.”

Shelley additional that these were being the hardest scenes she has experienced to movie during the coercive handle storyline: “There have been numerous very challenging scenes through this storyline but just the technical factor of a scene like this usually means that anything you see that just plays out for a few minutes may get the full working day to film.

“During that time you have to focus and remain in the minute. Ian and I are very close, we are fantastic good friends and we fully grasp every other.

“In the course of the day and a fifty percent that we concentrated on the portrayal of that horror we experienced to retain in the moment, barely talking exterior the scene.

“It was also a closed established. You have to contact so several things in oneself, when you have three minutes filmed in excess of a day and fifty percent you have no recovery time and you cannot manage to joke and laugh. Each and every one man or woman on established understood and have been wonderful and were concentrating on generating these times materialize.”

Are unable to wait for this upcoming 7 days! Hope Yasmeen doen’t go to prison for hurting Geoff. He is been managing her and bullying her for months #Corrie xx

— Michelle #StreamBreakUpSong💔⬆️ (@mishybabez_) April 20, 2020

What do followers consider about Yasmeen’s tried murder demand?

Viewers are furious that Yasmeen is likely to be billed with attempted murder, and are rooting for her to get the justice she warrants and escape a everyday living at the rear of bars.

1 fan tweeted: “Can not wait around for this up coming week! Hope Yasmeen doen’t go to prison for hurting Geoff. He’s been managing her and bullying her for months #Corrie.”

A different added: “I just hope Yasmeen doesn’t end up going to prison for something.”

A third stated: “How about we have a greater tale the place Yasmeen dumps his ass and exposes him for the awful piece of do the job he definitely is, you should?”