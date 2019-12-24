Will Weaver urges NBL to act on risky court ads

Loading...

Weaver says this is a problem at the league level.

"[It] continues to happen night after night. Like, right under the basket, the most dangerous place on the ground," said Weaver.

"A little bit of nothing, humidity, and that doesn't happen anywhere else on the ground.

"And our guys are playing so hard – today he was a player from the South East – I just fall asleep. Whenever this happens, I see people's careers scroll before my eyes . "

Currently in his first season as the NBL head coach, Weaver has not been afraid to publicly raise his various concerns with the league.

Earlier this year, the former NBA assistant coach said home teams were receiving favorable calls from match officials.

After his team's victory over the Phoenix, Weaver praised the referees for acting on illegal screens by calling fouls at the start of the fight.

"The health of our league depends on the health of our players," he said.

"And so I'm just passionate about the aspects where people are doing the right thing and are at risk because of a screen or a sticker."

Weaver said he raised the sticker problem with the NBL months ago, while the players 'association and players' agents are also concerned about the problem.

"This league is avant-garde, thoughtful, innovative," he said.

"This is just one small aspect of our game that you see over and over and over again where the guys' feet come out completely from them.

"I am sure they will find a solution.

"But in the meantime, I'm just proud of the way our guys keep putting their bodies into play night after night, to make this league what it is."

