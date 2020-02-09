Will Utah build an inland port in Tooele County?

ERDA, Tooele County – While the spotlight of the Utah Inland Port Authority debate shone on political and legal battles between the state, Salt Lake City leaders, and environmental protesters, a group of developers and politicians about 30 miles west own made up idea.

What if – instead of building a central inland port hub in a 16,000-hectare area west of Salt Lake City International Airport, city leaders are still fighting as a hold for land and power by the state – the port authority might consider the beating heart to build its operation in the Tooele County countryside?

After all, that is where provincial leaders are more willing to play.

Months ago Tooele County commissioners and developers started putting together a proposal. The product turned out to be a 10,716-hectare jurisdiction of mostly open farmland in Tooele County, which could be developed to transport rail lines, a huge warehouse district and perhaps loading facilities to create a hub of truck and train connections to the position of Utah to maximize in the global import and export economy.

This is evidenced by a series of Deseret News e-mails between Commissioners from Tooele County, County Economic Development Officers and developers of The Romney Group, a real estate investment company that is already developing a 900-acre business park opposite the Utah Motorsports Park and Deseret Peak Complex in Erda.

The intersection at Erda Way and Sheep Lane in Erda, Tooele County, is pictured on Friday, February 7, 2020. Tooele County leaders and developers have proposed a “central hub” or satellite location Utah Inner Harbor, but port authority leaders and state leaders say it much too early to decide if it is feasible.

Having initially declared a jurisdiction of 12,000 hectares – including the Tooele Valley Airport, owned by Salt Lake City International Airport – the county’s leaders and developers reduced the area to just over 10,700 hectares, including packages of Anthon Stauffer, Chief Investment Officer for The Romney Group, said he received the green light from property owners interested in part of the project area.

In a letter to port authority leaders, the Tooele County Commission officially asked “to regard Tooele County as a primary location for the Utah Inland Port Authority.”

“Currently, private investors are willing to develop a significant amount of real estate in the county, and with the appropriate investment from the state of Utah through the Inland Port Authority, we believe that these development efforts are playing the role of the state within the global supply chain, “says the letter.

“Our request to the board is that Tooele County is considered a potential hub for the inland port and that our team is given the opportunity to present the details of our plan to you as quickly as possible,” the letter continues.

Or, if inland port officials don’t bite the central hub proposal, the leaders of Tooele County also want to be seen as a “satellite location” – or a spoke in the “hub and speak” model in which the current jurisdiction of Salt Lake City would serve as the main hub for distribution, rail, truck and air connections, and Tooele County would play a role as a smaller warehouse and distribution contact point.

‘What is going on?’

Opponents in the inland ports are disturbed by the field of Tooele County, accusing district commissioners, developers and Utah Inland Port Authority officials of “backroom trading.”

“There are a lot of questions that need to be answered,” said Deeda Seed, a campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity and a lead organizer of the Stop the Polluting Port group. “I would encourage everyone in Tooele County to contact their district commissioners and say,” What the hell is going on, and when are we going to get public information about what you’re all doing? “

But Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne said the proposal is just a concept – and has not been challenged because Tooele County leaders and developers are still in an “administrative” phase to determine the viability of the project. And since these discussions, which took place last summer, they have not heard from port authorities whether they would seriously consider the idea.

“We just sit in the back of the class, raise our hands and say,” If you give extra credit and your star, the front row boy, isn’t interested in it, we’ll take it, “Milne said. “Or if you don’t want to play star quarterback, there are plenty of us who want to get off the couch and have some play time. We want to be taken seriously.”

For Milne, a Tooele County port would be a blessing for the rural county, where good jobs are scarce and the tax base can thrive with high-quality commercial development made possible by infrastructure that could fund a port authority project area.

“We raise our hand and say,” We really want to play a role in this economic boom, and if your star player throws coincidences and acts like a diva, then throw the rest of us in, “said Milne, referring to the legal battle of Salt Lake City with the port authority.

But Ginger Chinn, Port Authority’s Business Development Director, says it’s too early to say whether a Tooele County inland port authority – a central hub or a satellite location – would be feasible, and notes that the Utah Inland Port Authority has received an outpouring important from many other national provinces in the state.

“They are a little farther on track than we are,” said Chinn from Tooele County leaders and developers. “It’s way too early in the process for us to say,” Yes, that’s the plan, we’re moving forward. “

Because port authority officials have been working on the development of a strategic business plan in recent months (expected to be unveiled this spring), Chinn said she has visited countries across the state to visit their proposed project areas, whether in Tooele County, Weber is County, Box Elder County, Iron County, Beaver County, Sevier County, Carbon County or Emery County.

Chinn said she visited the Tooele County area, but “we didn’t make any decisions” about whether a central hub – or about 1400-hectare satellite proposal that the Romney Group is looking for development – is feasible as a port authority project area .

But that may not matter.

“My first thought is that they are going to create some production in this community, regardless of whether the inland port existed or not,” Chinn said.

The case for a Tooele County harbor

Regardless of whether it is a 11,000-hectare central hub or a smaller-scale satellite project area, Stauffer said it would be a “great thing for the economic benefit” of the Tooele Valley, struggling with tax revenues.

“That valley is about to become a better community, but residential homes don’t cover their costs, so they had to keep on taxing,” he said. “Their only hope is to have some sort of big, commercial, industrial development that would generate a tax base that would allow their schools to grow sustainably without imposing taxes on residents.”

The unincorporated area Tooele County, known as Erda, consists of largely undeveloped land, a business park with a few warehouses and rural homes to the east and west of Tooele Valley airport, where residents live who enjoy a quiet rural lifestyle. When developers wanted to build apartments and apartments in a 246-hectare project called Skywalk near the airport, residents fought the project and brought it to court.

Stauffer said The Romney Group does not envisage houses as part of the project area, including ownership of Skywalk. He said they are convinced that the Tooele County workforce, which is already growing due to the huge growth of homes in the area, would benefit from the “thousands” of jobs that the port would bring.

Even if the port authority accepted a proposed area of ​​nearly 11,000 hectares, Stauffer said there is no way that warehouse or other port development would take up that entire area. The larger area could rather benefit from the infrastructure that the port project could offer.

“What you are going to see is an area with little infrastructure that will become a viable economic engine for that valley,” he said.

He argued that a Tooele County port would be a good alternative to Salt Lake City – an area near I-80 where trucks could bypass the heart of the I-15 traffic congestion.

In addition, the Utah Department of Transportation is already starting construction on the Midvalley Highway, a section connecting State Highway 138 near Sheep Lane in Erda with I-80, intended to reduce traffic in and out of the Tooele Valley.

“There are really some benefits to the Tooele Valley that nobody is talking about,” Stauffer said.

House Majority Leader Francis Gibson, R-Mapleton, who has sponsored inland port-related legislation on Capitol Hill and is a member of the board of the Utah Inland Port Authority, welcomed the proposal from Tooele County.

“I have no problems with people who work with district commissioners and people within those areas if they want to make something or make a proposal,” Gibson said. “I am sure the board will record and listen.”

However, Gibson said it is “not the most ideal” location, more than 30 miles west of the international airport, with mainly east-west interstate connections and “not many” of north-south connections. However, it could bring some “relief” to the I-15 congestion, he acknowledged.

“I’m not going to say” no “because I don’t know what their proposal would be,” Gibson said. “But I am only one member of the council.”

Criticism, worries

Seed destroyed Tooele County commissioners because they had broken down the initial plans in the “back room” – which she thought had been the pattern of transactions in the inland port from the start.

“We just have the most sketchy idea,” she said. “The lack of information has been a cause for concern in the last two years.”

And even as a vocal critic of the inland harbor of Salt Lake City, Seed said she still has “serious concern” about a location in Tooele County, noting that the two valleys share an airshed.

“Pollution generated in the Tooele Valley, we can see it,” she said. “It all goes together and causes damage to all of us who breathe the air.”

She worries that developers ‘want everything’ – whether it’s a central hub location or satellite location – it doesn’t matter, they just want to develop undeveloped land and get a tax break to do it.

“The big question for us is what our quality of life does,” she said, whether it is worse air quality, loss of open space, more traffic or loss of wild habitat, “all the things that make Utah a wonderful place to live.” ”

Plus, rural people from Tooele County should have a say, she said.

“This is going to have a huge impact on the people who already live in the Tooele Valley,” she said. “Have they had the opportunity to participate in this conversation about something that would change their lives forever?”

Milne defends Commissioners’ discussions with developers and said it was early discussions that would determine the viability of the project. There is no application for developers filed with the Tooele County Commission, he said. And if it went ahead, Milne promised a public discussion.

Regarding the impact on the community and the airship, Milne said he shares the same concerns and is passionate about reducing them.

“We in Tooele County are already sucking at the Wasatch Front exhaust pipes,” Milne said. “Tooele County is already seeing that pollution. We see it coming across the lake every day and into our beautiful valley. We do not need a lecture about air quality. We understand it.”

Milne said that the difference Tooele County has with Salt Lake City is that his fellow commissioners are “positive and willing partners” and would work to build what Jack Hedge, the Port Authority’s executive director, said he wanted to build: a green and sustainable port.

Asked about the possible abandonment of land use and tax authority (the core of the Salt Lake City lawsuit against the port authority), Milne said Tooele County would work on a long-distance agreement or letter of intent that would “provide guarantees” that Tooele County elected leaders would still always have a say in the future of the project area.