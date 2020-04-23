Will Trump lose the battle but will it win the war?

Oakville, Ontario — The wisdom of traditional punishment is that US President Donald Trump may not be reelected in 2020.

For example, Grove and Mail columnist Lawrence Martin said, “Trump is operating with the collapse of the economy …. Moreover, the United States suffered more losses in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic than any other country. “He set a record to fight, a record of unpreparedness at the cost of his country.”

“We can’t really expect the president to win in this situation,” Martin said.

And it is always dangerous to oppose Trump’s political viability [consider all he has ever survived]. But running a re-election campaign during a recession is certainly a major challenge for politicians to overcome. By the way, the same challenge awaits Justin Trudeau.

But first consider that the same recession that could ruin presidential candidatures could boost his populist ideology before Trump’s haters await the end of the elections, making too much fuss. need to do it.

In other words, his ideas about protectionism, anti-elitism, and xenophobia may eventually win, even if Mr. Trump could lose the election.

It may sound counter-intuitive, but it can happen.

After all, the collapsed economy-and experts have already predicted depression-like unemployment in the coming months-is the perfect breeding ground for Populism’s aggressive brands.

Populism is stimulated by anger, fear, and resentment. When the world economy is in crisis, all sentiment is guaranteed to be supplied.

In fact, one of the most interesting aspects of Trump’s victory four years ago was, at least in my mind, his populist message resonated with so many Americans, even when they were relatively peaceful and prosperous. Is that.

So how much does the message of “put America first” and his message of sticking it on the walls of elites and buildings echo when the country’s unemployment rate is above 30%?

For example, I think there will soon be widespread support for limiting immigration.

Yes, economists may argue that higher immigration levels are needed to grow the economy, but many voters who fear their own future say, “Foreigners steal our jobs. It depends on the argument that “you have to stop”.

In fact, recent polls show that about 8 in 10 Americans support the temporary suspension of immigrants from other countries.

In Canada, meanwhile, the Quebec government is already considering a plan to limit immigration.

This isolationist urge only increases as the economic situation worsens.

When it comes to isolationism, another area that is likely to be affected by the recession is international trade.

Consider that even at the best times, people have doubts about free trade agreements, as they are afraid to send jobs abroad, so strong protectionist measures during the recession. The request to “continue to work in Canada” by hiring is very well received.

So, basically, the idea of ​​”globalism” can go the roadside.

Finally, resentment seems to grow exponentially as our standard of living falls dramatically.

For example, it’s easy to imagine how Canadians resist when they compare their boring economic situation to the wealthy “1%” economic situation.

Of course, this is probably where the “Tax the Rich” populist left-wing brands are likely to surge in popularity, and the old-fashioned class war rhetoric is bringing a huge revival.

Anyway, my point is that if you think your populism is bad before the virus outbreak, you haven’t seen anything yet, so it’s better to wear a hat.

Gerry Nicholls is a communications consultant.

Hill times